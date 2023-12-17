UFC 300: Conor McGregor Pushed for Return, Michael Chandler Not the Only Potential Opponent, Says Manager

Conor McGregor’s manager Audie Attar has shared a fresh update about McGregor’s return at UFC 300. Well, the Irishman and his team have been working on building his return for almost a year now. As the expected return in 2023 didn’t go as planned there is still a lot going on when it comes to his comeback in 2024 at UFC 300 event. The Irishman’s manager opened up on McGregor’s potential matchup during an interview with MMA Junkie.

Attar shared his thoughts on how his team is making efforts to have McGregor on the UFC 300 card. He expressed that the team is following the “standard operating procedures” to make the fight happen for McGregor in 2024. Attar said:

“If it was up to him, he’d be fighting Saturday, so ultimately, we’re just trying to make sure we’re doing everything right and following all the standard operating procedures to get him back in the octagon as soon as possible. UFC 300 would be amazing, and obviously, we’re pushing as hard as we can to make that happen. Ultimately, it’s going to be an exciting 2024 for his return.”

Further in the interview, on being asked about Michael Chandler being the potential opponent, Attar shared his response. He expressed that McGregor vs. Chandler is the “likeliest” bout but there are many other possibilities too. He said,

“Look, I think that’s the likeliest opponent. They just did The Ultimate Fighter together, and I think the fans want to see that fight, but there are other opponents as well. At the end of the day, the UFC is still keen on Michael Chandler and unless something changes there, I certainly think that’s who’s going to be.”

It is imperative to note that Michael Chandler is the obvious and the long-discussed potential opponent for McGregor. But, as per Attar, he is not the only one as there are multiple options.

However, as much as there is a discussion about McGregor’s return, there are also a few who have discarded his potential return at UFC 300 and one of them is Chael Sonnen.

What did Chael Sonnen say about Conor McGregor and his return at UFC 300?

The MMA analyst and former mixed martial artist Chael Sonnen has a completely different take when it comes to McGregor’s comeback.

During his recent interview with MMA Junkie, Sonnen shared that ‘The Notorious’ will most likely not feature at UFC 300. He further added that the main event will be a title fight and McGregor doesn’t have one, so that puts him out of the queue. He said,

“To have Conor McGregor back and not use him, when he’s your biggest star, would be hard to bet on. However, I do think we will have a title fight in the main event. And McGregor doesn’t have a title. So now if you put Conor on the card, you’re putting your biggest star not in the headliner. Woah, you just demoted your top guy.”

Sonnen shared his set of thoughts on who be in the headliner. He also mentioned that in the end, everything depends on the UFC.

As 2023 comes around to an end, the excitement for the new year unfolds and so does the wait for UFC 300. It is hard to contain the enthusiasm exhibited by fans as they couldn’t wait to see what the year has in store for the world of MMA.