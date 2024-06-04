The Ultimate Fighter 32: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko Fan Guide- Timing, Streaming Details, and Fighters List

The beginning of ‘The Ultimate Fighter 32’ is just a day away and fans are already queuing up to feel the excitement. Now, many of you may have already gathered the required info about how to witness the show. But for the rest of us too lazy to Google, here’s a complete guide to ‘The Ultimate Fighter 32’s’ timing, streaming details, and other specifications for the ones who haven’t.

The former and current UFC flyweight champs, Valentina Shevchenko and Alexa Grasso will replace Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler as the coaches for this season. ‘Bullet’ and Grasso have already locked horns inside the octagon twice with the Mexican currently leading the rivalry with one win over Shevchenko, as their rematch ended in a controversial draw.

But this time, they will take each other on as coaches who will help the featherweights and middleweights in their teams to reach their goals. Here’s a list of the eight featherweights, and eight middleweights they will be coaching.

Featherweights

Edwin Cooper Jr.

Nathan Fletcher

Zygimantas Ramaska

Roedie Roets

Bekhzod Usmonov

Guillermo Torres

Kaan Ofli

Mairon Santos

Middleweights

Omran Chaaban

Shamidkhan Magomedov

Robert Valentin

Mark Hulme

Ryan Loder

Giannis Bachar

Thomas Theocharis

Paddy McCorry

The initial stage of the reality show will have the fighters of the same weight class divided into groups of four and then allotted to Grasso and Shevchenko. Each team will consist of eight members, where the middleweights and featherweights will take on the rival team’s members in accordance with their weight classes.

Well, knowing about the format and the contestants may have got several fans hyped up. But it’s indispensable to note the streaming details of the show so that they can enjoy it without any hassles.

Where to watch The Ultimate Fighter 32: Team Grasso vs. Team Shevchenko?

The first episode of ‘The Ultimate Fighter 32’ is just about a day away. The show will be free to stream on the platforms of the UFC’s official broadcaster, ESPN. Fans can also enjoy TUF 32’s action on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

The first episode will air from 10 pm ET/7 pm PT on 4 June, Tuesday and continue to air at the same time every week. Fans will need to keep their eyes on all 10 episodes to witness which two contenders finally fulfill their dreams of earning a UFC contract.