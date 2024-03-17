UFC 300: Inside Fighters’ Camp Featuring Max Holloway, Arman Tsarukyan, and Aljamain Sterling

A look at the calendar will reveal that there’s less than a month to go before the coveted UFC 300. Dana White and Co. have scheduled the event for April 13 and selected the coveted T-Mobile Arena as its hosting venue. The enthralling fight card for the night has also sparked several discussions in the community, getting the fans hyped up for the event. But with the milestone UFC PPV less than a month away, the fighters to be featured on the night are putting their heart and soul into their training camps currently. So here’s an insight into the training camps of three fighters scheduled to fight at UFC 300, Aljamain ‘Funk Master’ Sterling, Max ‘Blessed’ Holloway, and Arman ‘Ahalkalakets’ Tsarukyan.

Aljamain Sterling: Training camp for UFC 300

The former UFC bantamweight champ, Aljamain ‘Funk Master’ Sterling had to endure a terrible loss in his previous bout at UFC 292. But the 34-year-old has already moved over it. ‘Funk Master’ currently has his eyes fixed on his UFC 300 featherweight fight against Calvin ‘The Boston Finisher’ Kattar. Sterling may face a completely new set of challenges in this new weight class. Thus, to cope up with the challenges, he is going through a strict training routine in order to get back into the winning books.

Sterling reaches the UFC Performance Institute within 10:00 am and starts his day with strength and conditioning training. It consists of exercises like lifting weights, stretching, med ball slams, and pull-ups to strengthen every part of the body. He pays another visit to the UFC PI at around 5:00 pm and goes through a few fight-specific drills. They include situation-based grappling training and hitting the pads to sharpen his striking.

‘Funk Master’ ends this session with another period of freehand strength and conditioning training, which primarily includes push-ups and crunches. ‘Funk Master’ invests the next day of his training session in the Dominance MMA head honcho, Ali Abdelaziz’s grappling classes at the UFC PI. A video on Sterling’s YouTube channel detailed that he trained with several noted UFC stars like Umar Nurmagomedov and others to prepare for his UFC 300 fight.

The former UFC bantamweight champ may alter the timings of his sessions. But these are the basic activities that he has included in his training routine for UFC 300. UFC fans are pretty eager to watch if they suffice to get Sterling back to the winning books at UFC 300.

Max Holloway: Training camp for UFC 300

The noted former UFC featherweight champ, Max Holloway will also make an Aljamain Sterling-like jump to lightweight at UFC 300. ‘Blessed’ will face the current ‘BMF’ champ of the UFC, Justin Gaethje on April 13, for which he is also going through an intense training camp. But Holloway doesn’t have the option of training in the UFC PI like Sterling, since he lives far away in Hawaii.

Holloway trains in the Gracie Technics MMA facility, which primarily consists of two parts, Technics Jiu-Jitsu and Legacy Muay Thai. Not much is known about the timings of Holloway’s training sessions. But it may be assumed that he goes for jiu-jitsu and strength training in a single day, and reserves the next day entirely for striking training.

Holloway’s strength and condition training exercises are pretty similar to the ones Sterling has chosen. A video on ‘Blessed’s’ YouTube channel showcased that he also goes for pull-ups, lifting weights, and some other routines like the ‘Funk Master’.

It can’t be said that he never alters the schedule of his activities. But with the UFC 300 this close, it’s quite apparent that a dedicated fighter like Holloway will never skip a beat of his training sessions.

Arman Tsarukyan: Training camp for UFC 300

It won’t be wrong to say that the known UFC lightweight, Arman Tsarukyan is going to have the biggest fight of his UFC career at UFC 300. The Russian will be facing the former UFC lightweight champ, Charles Oliveira, on the night. A victory will possibly earn him a shot at the UFC lightweight gold, currently in possession of his targeted rival, Islam Makhachev.

Like the previously mentioned fighters, Tsarukyamn is also training pretty hard for his coveted UFC 300 fight. But the methods of his training are way different than the other two talked-about fighters. ‘Ahalkalakets’ starts his training early in the morning. He also goes for strength and condition training initially. But unlike Sterling or Holloway, Tsarukyan trains amidst the mountains of Kislovodsk in Russia.

Tsarukyan’s strength and condition training also includes stretches and crunches. However, he also includes cardio training, for which he goes on a hiking trip with his teammates and walks while holding his breath. After getting back into the facility, Tsarukyan goes for multiple short sprints to condition the lower part of his body. Tsarukyan follows this with situational grappling training under the supervision of his coach.

The 27-year-old also reserves a full day for sharpening his striking skills. A video on the YouTube channel, ‘Red Corner MMA’ revealed that Tsarukyan goes for multiple rounds of hard sparring on this day.

Tsarukyan’s recovery process of getting into a sauna is also a major part of his training camp. His fans will hope for his efforts to show their effect on April 13 when he takes on the noted ‘Du Bronx’.

The massive stature of the UFC 300 is the reason why every fighter is trying to put out their best in-octagon display on the night. Quite apparently, the rivals of these three fighters are also putting their efforts into their training camps. This is why the night of UFC 300 is going to be a thoroughly exhilarating one for the fans.