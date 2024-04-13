mobile app bar

UFC 300: Mark Coleman Perfects Belt Wrapping Skills Ahead Of Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway BMF Fight

Allan Binoy
Published

Mark Coleman is working on his belt-wrapping skills ahead of UFC 300. The UFC’s first-ever Heavyweight Champion will be in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Dana White and Co. flew out Coleman and his family for the historic event after his heroics earlier this year. The former fighter saved his parents from a burning house before getting admitted to a hospital.

Ahead of the historic card, Coleman sat down for an interview with Ariel Helwani for The MMA Hour on YouTube, where he got to practice wrapping a belt around a person. While doing so, Coleman expressed his nervousness, saying,

“I want to practice bro, I’m f*cking nervous….That’s the belt I would’ve wanted, I would’ve wanted that belt right there.”

Mark Coleman knows a thing or two about historic card, as he was a part of the UFC 100 card back in 2009. This time around, he will be a spectator along with his family. However, he would probably be in-charge of coming inside the octagon and present the BMF belt to the victor. of the match. While practicing the same on the podcast, Coleman spoke about how the BMF belt is something he would have wanted to fight for.

Justin Gaethje will defend his BMF title against Max Holloway on Saturday night. Ahead of the fight, Coleman went on to thank Max Holloway for the opportunity. It was Holloway who started the whole idea of the former fighter presenting the belt to the winner.

Mark Coleman thanks Max Holloway for coming up with the idea of him presenting the BMF belt

Mark Coleman was initially going to be at UFC 300 just as an observer courtesy of the UFC. However leading up to the fight, Max Holloway came up with a special request. The Hawaii native asked for Coleman to be the one to present the BMF belt to the winner. Expressing his gratitude, Coleman thanked Holloway for this gesture. He said,

“Thank you Max Holloway, I think he got this started just by asking about it, and then the fan response was amazing and I think the UFC just went with it.”

Mark Coleman sounded emotional as he spoke about how special it would be to present a belt at the historic UFC 300. Even Justin Gaethje wanted Coleman to be the presenter for the BMF belt.

