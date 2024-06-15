mobile app bar

UFC 303 Fight Card Still Valuable Without Conor McGregor: Daniel Cormier

Souvik Roy
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Daniel Cormier Raises Doubts Over Michael Chandler's Expectations for Conor McGregor Fight Payday

Daniel Cormier and Conor McGregor

Credits: IMAGO

Conor McGregor’s fallout from the UFC 303 card has disheartened scores of UFC fans. But former UFC double champ, Daniel Cormier still believes there’s a lot to make the PPV a memorable one.

‘DC’ agrees to the narrative of ‘there cannot be another Conor McGregor’ but he also implied that Dana White and Co. had put together a card good enough to fix the damage.

Mcgregor’s contentious return to the octagon after 3 long years had been rained on when MMA scribe, Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to reveal that the fight might not be taking place.

While Helwani had initially aired a sense of confidence that the Irishman could still show up and take over the world, his tweets over subsequent days quickly saw the enthusiasm dissipated.

However, the UFC authorities showcased some last-minute swiftness to put together several fights and announce an almost all-new card for the UFC 303.

A look at these newly fixed fights had Cormier saying that the UFC 303 card was “valuable” even after McGregor’s withdrawal. The former UFC champ-champ iterated,

I believe that with these new fights, the [UFC 303] fight card is still very valuable. There’s no Conor McGregor [on the card], and nobody is [equal to him]. But you got one of the biggest stars fighting at UFC 303. That’s Alex Pereira.”

Well, despite the disappointment, a large chunk of fans might agree with Cormier’s take. Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira has delivered multiple in-octagon barnburners to date including headlining the coveted UFC 300.

However, Pereira is far from being the only attraction of the night.

Who will appear on the newly fixed UFC 303 card?

A comparison between the current and previous UFC 303 card will reveal that Dana White and Co have only changed a handful of fights in the card.

Apart from featuring Pereira, the UFC Mexico City co-main eventer, Brian Ortega will take on Diego Lopes in the co-main event of the night.

The fight preceding the co-main event has also gone through a change. But fans can still expect it to be an enthralling one given the exciting fighting styles of Anthony Smith and Carlos Ulberg.

Besides all of this, the presence of touted stars like Michael Venom Page’s presence on the card indicates that Dana White and Co. have done a good job as far as the UFC 303 fight replacements are concerned.

About the author

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

facebook-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

Read more from Souvik Roy

Share this article

Don’t miss these