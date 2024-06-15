UFC 303 Fight Card Still Valuable Without Conor McGregor: Daniel Cormier

Conor McGregor’s fallout from the UFC 303 card has disheartened scores of UFC fans. But former UFC double champ, Daniel Cormier still believes there’s a lot to make the PPV a memorable one.

‘DC’ agrees to the narrative of ‘there cannot be another Conor McGregor’ but he also implied that Dana White and Co. had put together a card good enough to fix the damage.

Mcgregor’s contentious return to the octagon after 3 long years had been rained on when MMA scribe, Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to reveal that the fight might not be taking place.

While Helwani had initially aired a sense of confidence that the Irishman could still show up and take over the world, his tweets over subsequent days quickly saw the enthusiasm dissipated.

However, the UFC authorities showcased some last-minute swiftness to put together several fights and announce an almost all-new card for the UFC 303.

A look at these newly fixed fights had Cormier saying that the UFC 303 card was “valuable” even after McGregor’s withdrawal. The former UFC champ-champ iterated,

“I believe that with these new fights, the [UFC 303] fight card is still very valuable. There’s no Conor McGregor [on the card], and nobody is [equal to him]. But you got one of the biggest stars fighting at UFC 303. That’s Alex Pereira.”

Well, despite the disappointment, a large chunk of fans might agree with Cormier’s take. Alex ‘Poatan’ Pereira has delivered multiple in-octagon barnburners to date including headlining the coveted UFC 300.

However, Pereira is far from being the only attraction of the night.

Who will appear on the newly fixed UFC 303 card?

A comparison between the current and previous UFC 303 card will reveal that Dana White and Co have only changed a handful of fights in the card.

Apart from featuring Pereira, the UFC Mexico City co-main eventer, Brian Ortega will take on Diego Lopes in the co-main event of the night.

The fight preceding the co-main event has also gone through a change. But fans can still expect it to be an enthralling one given the exciting fighting styles of Anthony Smith and Carlos Ulberg.

Besides all of this, the presence of touted stars like Michael Venom Page’s presence on the card indicates that Dana White and Co. have done a good job as far as the UFC 303 fight replacements are concerned.