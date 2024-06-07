UFC 303 Fight Card: Must-Watch Fights Besides Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Several fans are currently worried about what would the UFC 303 look like without Conor McGregor on the fight card. But a keener look into the issue reveals that Dana White and Co. have got them covered.

Even with the McGregor vs. Chandler main event of the night currently in jeopardy, a look at the entire fight card of UFC 303 proves that it has enough to provide fans with the expected value for their money.

Renowned MMA journalists like Ariel Helwani are still pretty positive about the materialization of the McGregor vs Chandler fight. But even if they happen to be wrong, several other encounters on the UFC 303 fight card might be the saviors of the night.

Here’s a list of fixtures on the UFC 303 fight card that the fans need to keep their eyes on.

Jamahal Hill vs. Carlos Ulberg

Jamahal ‘Sweet Dreams’ Hill will be desperate to get back into the winning column after a loss against Alex Pereira at UFC 300. However, his New Zealander rival, Carlos Ulberg, is an extremely tough rival to conquer. Given his incredible striking, Ulberg will look to go hard against Hill in the co-main event of the night.

Ian Machado Garry vs. Michael Venom Page

‘Mystic Mac’ spot in the UFC 303 may be in jeopardy, but his countrymate Ian Machado Garry is all set to take the octagon on 29 June. However, he will have his task cut out for him as even renowned welterweights like Kevin Holland have failed to get past Michael ‘Venom’ Page’s unique fighting style.

Joe Pyfer vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

Joe Pyfer is the only UFC fighter who beat Francis Ngannou’s record on the ‘Power Kube’ apart from Alex Pereira. It will be interesting to watch if he manages to land some of those shots on his Canadian rival, Marc-Andre Barriault. However, ‘Power Bar’s’ well-rounded game won’t make it an easy task for the American. Their fight can also turn out to be an absolute barnburner.

Cub Swanson vs. Andre Fili

Cub Swanson is a MMA legend. A veteran of the sport, he can startle his opponents with a well-rounded fight game and flashy speed. This is why fans will be expecting an exhilarating showdown when he takes to the octagon on 29 June. But ‘Killer’ needs to be cautious of his rival, Ander Fili’s formidable striking skills as well. The contest between two featherweights is also expected to be an enthralling one.

There are several other encounters scheduled for the night which also might get the fans excited. Hence, it wouldn’t be wrong to predict that they will be enough to save Dana White and Co.’s night. But some fans might still leave the T-Mobile Arena with a bitter taste if ‘The Notorious’ confirms the rumors of his pullout from the UFC 303.