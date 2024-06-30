UFC 303 Purse and Payouts: Alex Pereira Reportedly Earns $3,000,000+ for Devastating Knockout of Jiri Prochazka

Alex Pereira just finished Jiri Prochazka at UFC 303 with a massive head kick in the opening seconds of the R2. The event was supposed to mark the return of the ‘the one, the only’ Conor McGregor, which made it the biggest gate in UFC history. But with the Irishman backing out, ‘Poatan’ got that big fat paycheck after stepping up to save the event.

In fact, both Pereira and Prochazka will bag a larger purse owing to their willingness to fight on short notice. According to Sportster, UFC 303 will be the light heavyweight champion’s biggest purse and is expected to make him about $3 million.

Meanwhile, ‘The Czech Samurai’ despite the heavy-handed loss is likely to take about $1 million for showing up.

Dana White’s promotion is known to offer ‘generous’ pay for fighters who take up short-notice fights and are willing to step up their game at when called upon. Pereira along with Prochazka got the best of it, snagging six figures in the process when they agreed to take the bout.

Incredibly, both fighters decided to face each other after just two months with Pereira successfully defending his belt against Jamahal Hill and Prochazka fighting on the same night on the undercard.

Unfortunately for Prochazka, the fight against ‘Poatan’ went the same way his last fight did. For the Brazilian, however, this was an opportunity to start a battle cry for his journey into heavyweight.

Poatan has a ‘Bones’ to pick at heavyweight

Pereira at this point is just running through whatever the UFC is putting in front of him. Much like Robb Stark from Game of Thrones, the man may be relatively green but he’s winning everything.

Since his title loss to Israel Adesanya, Pereira has moved up to light heavyweight and has been a force to be reckoned with dismantling former champions with ease.

His latest outing against Prochazka was no different. The two had an intense stare-down, almost locking eyes for 5 minutes but the outcome of the bout did not favor the Czech. Despite the bell saving the former champion for a devastating KO in the first round, Prochazka soon found himself at the wrong end of a swift kick to the head.

It was as if this fight didn’t even matter, that’s how dominant Pereira was. And after the fight, he reiterated his intention of moving up in weight.

So if Jon Jones is listening, he better start playing Rains of Castamere at weddings Pereira is at, or the UFC gold that is his crown, could become the gold that covers his shroud.