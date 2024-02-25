UFC 306: Dana White’s Promotion Reveals Date for Las Vegas Sphere Event

The ‘Noche UFC’ may have presented the fans with an enthralling showdown in September 2023. But during the same time, the UFC CEO also got in a feud with the noted boxing promoter Stephen Espinoza. Reports say that it was about booking the coveted The Sphere or MSG Sphere for a September 2024 event. But the broadcast of the recently ended UFC Fight Night 237 (UFC Mexico) revealed that Dana White and Co. had managed to defeat Espinoza in this regard.

The UFC head honcho was blown away when he visited The Sphere for a concert by the noted rock band, ‘U2’. The awesome experience got him promising that he would do everything to get a UFC event organized at the venue.

Subsequently, he also revealed that he is planning to organize the Mexican Independence Day UFC event (Noche UFC) inside the sphere.

Apart from the UFC broadcast, several other noted social media websites also put out posts covering this update. However, they revealed that the authorities will call the event UFC 306 instead of Noche UFC. The event will be scheduled for September 14 .

The U2 concert that got White attracted to The Sphere also gained massive attention from other fans. After all, White doesn’t get pleased by things that aren’t of the highest order.

As of now, the U2 concert stands as one of the most iconic events at the Las Vegas-based arena. But the 54-year-old UFC head honcho is working out every way to beat it.

Dana White will make the UFC 306 bigger than the U2 concert

It won’t be wrong to say that White often achieves the things that he is passionate about. He also showcased a huge amount of passion towards making the UFC 306 a grand one. The UFC head honcho recently appeared in an interview with ‘ESPN‘ where he talked about his upcoming plans for the UFC regarding Mexico.

This is where his words showcased how passionate he was about trumping the U2 concert regarding the grandness.

White’s past reputation of becoming the UFC CEO from being a bellman might make fans believe that he will eventually materialize his words about the UFC 306. This is why several fans may have already started speculation about the fight card of the coveted UFC 306 to be held at The Sphere.