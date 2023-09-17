Conor McGregor & Ex-UFC Champion Declare Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso ‘Fair Draw’ Despite Fans’ Dismay

UFC was back with yet another blockbuster event, but Noche ended with a controversial decision between Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko. A large section of the MMA community, including some fighters, shared their opinion on the result. However, the Irishman Conor McGregor and a former UFC champion’ Tweets have raised a few eyebrows. Both of them were really pleased with the main event fight and praised the fighters. They considered the result a ‘fair’ decision, even though it left many fans disappointed. ‘The Notorious’ even demanded a trilogy between the female MMA stars. However, he later deleted his post.

McGregor is known for sharing his unfiltered opinions on Twitter. Moreover, he often tunes in to catch live UFC events as he is away from the action. ‘The Notorious’ did the same after UFC Noche.

Conor McGregor and Ex-UFC champion’s take on Valentina Shevchenko vs. Alexa Grasso

UFC Noche provided fans with memorable fights and moments, with the main event living up to the hype as both Shevchenko and Grasso delivered outstanding performances.

After the fight, the majority of the MMA community believed that Shevchenko would regain the featherweight title, but the judges ultimately declared the contest a split draw. Thus, the fans weren’t happy with the split draw result.

However, McGregor and former UFC champion, Cris Cyborg, had a different opinion.

The former UFC featherweight champion applauded the performance of both the women. She said:

“No loser in that performance! #UFCNoche amazing job both women.“

Furthermore, McGregor himself expressed his enthusiasm after the fight in a tweet before deleting it. He said:

“An absolute corker of a fight! All timer in WMMA imo. And it ends in a draw! Wow wow, wow! Well Done @AlexaGrasso and @BulletValentina! Incredible!“

Since there was no clear winner, fans want to see a trilogy to settle the score. However, the likelihood of this happening appears slim, considering Grasso’s comments during the post-fight interview.

Grasso is willing to move forward

Alexa Grasso ruined Shevchenko’s plans of mounting an 8th straight title defense by defeating her in the 4th round of their first fight at UFC 285. Thus, UFC set up an immediate rematch between them for UFC Noche. However, it ended up in a split draw after a close fight and a brilliant performance by the two warriors.

Now, a third fight appears fair, but Grasso has a different perspective. The UFC women’s featherweight champion expressed her thoughts on the possibility of a trilogy during the UFC Noche’s post-fight press conference. She said:

“You know it is an interesting question. I won’t like to stop the division. You know there’s a lot of girls fighting for this opportunity, like I did. So I won’t like to stop it. But whatever the UFC says, I’m in.“

The second fight between Grasso and Shevchenko was closely contested, with the former UFC featherweight champion winning several rounds. As a result, many fans believe a trilogy rematch is justified; nevertheless, we await the UFC’s official statement.