UFC 315 Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings Of Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Madellana For Title Fight

The UFC is back on pay-per-view this weekend with a stacked UFC 315 card, and fans are buzzing—not just about the matchups, but about what’s really at stake. With two title fights on the lineup, there’s no shortage of high-stakes drama, legacy-defining moments, and potential highlight-reel finishes.

But beyond the octagon action, there’s another question that always stirs up curiosity: how much are these fighters actually getting paid? While we’ll have to wait until fight night to see who walks away with the belts, we might be able to get a sneak peek at something else before the cage door closes—namely, the estimated payouts for main eventers Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena.

The welterweight title clash between Muhammad and Della Maddalena at UFC 315 is shaping up to be a classic striker vs. grappler showdown. Muhammad, riding a 10-fight unbeaten streak, is known for his relentless pace and wrestling prowess. He aims to pressure Della Maddalena, close the distance, and control the fight on the ground.

On the other hand, Della Maddalena boasts elite striking skills, with a significant striking rate of 6.74 per minute and a 66.7% striking defense.

His path to victory lies in maintaining distance and utilizing his superior striking to keep Muhammad at bay. Both fighters are confident, with Muhammad emphasizing his dominance and Della Maddalena believing in his all-around MMA skills.

This bout promises to be a tactical battle, with the outcome likely hinging on who can implement their game plan more effectively.

A closer look at the payouts for the main event

As the main event of UFC 315, Belal is gearing up for not just a high-stakes fight, but the biggest paycheck of his career.

After reportedly earning $465,000 for his title win over Leon Edwards at UFC 304 last July, Belal is expected to cash in big this time around, with estimates placing his payout somewhere between $800,000 and $1 million for his first title defense.

On the other side, Della Maddalena is also in for a serious bump in earnings.

The rising Aussie star is expected to take home somewhere between $350,000 and $450,000—nearly double what he made after his knockout win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 299, where he banked around $194,500, including a bonus.

It’s a big night for both men, not just for their careers and legacies, but for their wallets too.

Purse for the co-main event

Valentina Shevchenko is the biggest name on the UFC 315 card, and her paycheck is expected to reflect that. For her first title defense since reclaiming the flyweight belt, ‘Bullet’ is projected to take home somewhere between $1.2 million and $1.5 million. That’s a nice bump from her reported $1 million purse for her fight against Alexa Grasso at UFC 306.

As for her opponent, Manon Fiorot may not be pulling in the same kind of money, but she’s still looking at the biggest payday of her career so far—estimated to be in the $350,000 to $400,000 range for this title shot.

Also featured on the card is another flyweight clash between former champ Alexa Grasso and rising prospect Natália Silva. Grasso reportedly earned a massive $1.8 million in her trilogy fight with Shevchenko, but with no belt on the line this time, her paycheck is expected to dip, likely landing between $350,000 and $400,000.