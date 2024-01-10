Jorge Masvidal Asserts ‘King of Miami’ Title as Colby Covington Gets Heckled by Fans During NBA Event

Colby Covington took on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 in one of the biggest grudge matches in the history of the promotion. Two former best friends turned foes. There was a lot on the line at UFC 272, including bragging rights and the mythical ‘King of Miami’ title as well. Even though Colby Covington won, it seems as though fans still consider Miami Jorge Masvidal’s city. A recent video shared on Instagram by the Full Violence page is a testimony of fans’ support for Jorge Masvidal.

Advertisement

Recently, Covington was attending a Miami Heat game courtside. While exiting the arena, a fan filmed a video shouting ‘Jorge’s city’ while Covington was passing by. At first, ‘Chaos’ ignored the comments, however, he then proceeded to respond, saying, ‘It’s my city’ before flipping the individual off. The video was reposted by Full Violence on Instagram and ‘Gamebred’ commented on the post, saying,

“Don’t have to say nothing. The whole world knows you’re just a tourist in the city.”

Advertisement

Covington recently fell short yet again in achieving his ultimate goal in the sport. ‘Chaos’ fought for the UFC welterweight title for a third time at UFC 296 and was beaten-handedly by Leon Edwards.

‘Chaos’ is known for being a pressure fighter and using his cardio to his advantage. However, in the fight against Edwards, he was perennially on the back foot. Following the loss, Covington attributed his lackluster performance to ring rust and being out of action for two years.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C15HCR-p33E/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Needless to say, since the fight, ‘Chaos’ has lost a lot of fans for his inability to back up his trash talk. His arch-rival, on the other hand, having retired from the sport, is now planning a comeback in a different sport altogether.

Jorge Masvidal vs Nate Diaz to step into a boxing ring in 2024?

Masvidal’s UFC run came to an end after two decades at UFC 287. Following his loss to Gilbert Burns, Masvidal stated that he no longer had what it took to compete at the highest level.

Advertisement

The loss against Burns was his fourth straight loss in the UFC. However, just nine months after announcing his retirement, it seems as though Masvidal is ready to get back into action against a former foe.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/HappyPunch/status/1744869054802727102?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Earlier this week, reports claimed that a boxing fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal is in the works. At this point, they are targeting the event for March. The UFC has also given Masvidal a green signal.

If the fight does materialize, both men involved will receive a massive payday. Combat sports fans will be hoping for this fight to be signed as soon as possible.