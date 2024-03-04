“I Always Wanted”: Jorge Masvidal Desires Nate Diaz-Esque Boxing Path Post UFC Retirement

Boxing star Jake Paul has slowly become one of the most sought-after fighters in boxing. Ever since he got into the sport, Paul has been criticized by the MMA fighters and the community as a whole. Thus far, Paul has fought four former UFC fighters. Needless to say, Paul has been called out by a number of other UFC fighters as well, both past and present. Chief among them are the likes of Jorge Masvidal, and Mike Perry among others. Jorge Masvidal recently appeared on a podcast with none other than Mike Perry.

During the interview, Perry asked Masvidal if he was interested in making a comeback anytime soon. In response Masvidal said,

“Definitely, I feel like I got to do some boxing matches. I always wanted to do that throughout my career, UFC has been very gracious to give me permission to do some boxing matches. I would love for you to get Jake Paul. Get that one two for the MMA community man.”

‘Gamebred’ stepped away from the sport after his loss against Gilbert Burns at UFC 287. Masvidal stated he did not have it in him to compete anymore at the highest level after four straight losses. Since then, ‘Gamebred’ has been focused on his businesses. There has been a lot of chatter around a boxing match for Masvidal.

However, Masvidal is still under contract with the UFC. This means that if he wants to return to action in any domain other than the UFC, he needs approval from the promotion, which he states he has already gotten. Now, Masvidal wants to follow the path Nate Diaz walked on.

Jorge Masvidal to take on Jake Paul?

Nate Diaz left the UFC and fulfilled a lifelong dream of entering a boxing match. This is something Masvidal wants to replicate. A few months after his retirement, it was rumored that Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are in talks for a boxing match. However, since then, the news has completely fizzled out, with no updates on the same. More recently, Jake Paul secured a first-round knockout win over Ryan Bourland and stated that he would like to return to action as soon as possible.



There is a backstory between Jake Paul and Jorge Masvidal with the pair turning from friends to rivals. ‘Gamebred’ also has the star power that Paul is looking for in order to make a big payday. Therefore, Jorge Masvidal is very much a front runner as one of the next opponents for the ‘Problem Child’.