After LeBron James, Andrew Tate, Leonardo DiCaprio & More, Elon Musk Gets Dragged in Nina Agdal Controversy

Jiu-Jitsu star Dillon Danis is going all out after WWE star Logan Paul’s fiancé Nina Agdal. For weeks, Danis has been posting Agdal’s past videos and pictures on social media. Earlier Danis had dragged in noted personalities such as Andrew Tate, Tristan Tate, Adam Sandler, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Ja Rule. While taking a dig at Danis, Paul had dragged in LeBron James. Now, $185 billion man Elon Musk is the latest celebrity to be dragged into the Nina Agdal controversy.

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are going to fight on October 14th in the AO arena in Manchester for a Misfit boxing event. Leading up to the fight, Danis has been constantly targeting Agdal on Twitter. During the controversy Logan Paul went on to mention LeBron James, claiming that he wanted a picture with Nina Agdal and Danis made fun of it. Due to his controversial Tweets, ‘El Jefe’ even got banned on X [Twitter] temporarily. Despite that, he is still going after Agdal and now has included the Space X head as well.

Elon Musk gets caught in the Nina Agdal controversy

Conor McGregor’s friend Danis went after Musk as he got shadowbanned on Twitter. The BJJ star claimed that the Twitter CEO is trying to silence him and went on to call Musk as Agdal’s former partner in a Tweet which was posted recently. Danis wrote:

“They are attempting to silence me. Elon is one of Nina’s former partners. I won’t give in. ‘Those who stand for nothing, fall for anything.’“

Despite the new audacious claims of Danis, this is not the first instance where he has targeted the billionaire. Earlier, Danis warned Musk of what would come if he faced another issue with the South African’s $44 billion investment.

Danis vowed to support Musk’s rival

Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg are going back and forth about a potential fight. Whilst the combat sports community is torn between the two, Danis pledged his support for Zuckerberg due to his issues with Twitter.

With the likes of Israel Adesanya already taking Zuckerberg’s side, it will be interesting to see how Musk would react to this. The Meta CEO has not yet responded to the offer.

With that said, the fans are invested in what the $185 billion worth South African tech genius will do about it. Whether he offers to train Zuckerberg or not, Danis is now going after Musk and might continue doing so in future.