UFC 313 Purse and Payouts: Magomed Ankalaev and Justin Gaethje’s Estimated Earnings for Upsetting Alex Pereira and Rafael Fiziev

Magomed Ankalaev defeated Alex Pereira in the main event of UFC 313 on March 8 in Las Vegas to become the promotion’s new light heavyweight champion. While some might have been left with a sour taste in their mouth courtesy of a fan-favorite losing this title to a decision loss, one can only hope that they would have found some solace with Justin Gaethje getting back to old ways with a classy win over Rafael Fiziev.

Both fights more or less lived to the hype they generated and it is only fair that fans would be curious about how their favorite athletes were compensated for their efforts.

Pereira vs Ankalaev purse

When it comes to paychecks, Pereira hasn’t missed in about a year. Having main evented three of last year’s PPVs, twice on short notice, the Brazilian has been swimming with millions.

For his last fight at UFC 307 against Khalil Rountree Jr., he reportedly raked in around $2.7 million. That total included his cut of the pay-per-view sales and a sweet $50,000 bonus for Fight of the Night.

So, this time around, the now former champion was already set to be the highest-paid fighter on the card, with estimated earnings topping $3.5 million. That included a guaranteed $1 million purse, a solid chunk from pay-per-view sales, and around $42,000 in sponsorship money. If PPV numbers go through the roof, he’s hoping to hit that $3.5 million mark with ease.

On the other side, his Russian opponent did win but his payday did not come close to Pereira’s. He was locked in for a $750,000 base purse with $32,000 in sponsorships, and if the event cleared 850,000 PPV buys, his total earnings could maybe surpass $1.8 million.

Still a solid payday, but nowhere near what the Brazilian is bringing home. But now that he’s the champion, Ankalaev will hope to beat those numbers whenever he fights next.

Gaethje vs. Fiziev purse

Just last week, ESPN reported that in the 13 fights he had had in the promotion before UFC 313, Gaethje had been awarded a performance bonus in each of them. It had rounded up to $900,000 in total.

As insignificant as that number reads, it is worth to be noted that it is only a fraction of what Gaethje has made in his journey at the UFC. He is reported to have made about $5-$6 million from his fights in the promotion.

‘The Highlight’ has always been one of the UFC’s top earners, thanks to his all-action style and a track record of high-octane fights.

His last bout at UFC 300 against Max Holloway reportedly brought in around $1 million, which included a $300,000 Fight of the Night bonus.

Now, for his rematch against Fiziev at UFC 313, he was expected to cash in even more, with earnings projected between $1.5 million and $1.8 million for the night.

As for Fiziev, this was the biggest payday of his career. In their first fight at UFC 286 in 2023, he had made $60,000 in base salary, matched it with a win bonus, and added a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, bringing his total to $176,000.

But for this rematch—taken on short notice—he’s set to make a lot more, with estimates putting his earnings between $350,000 and $450,000. While it is nowhere close to what his opponent will earn, it is still a huge improvement for the 11th-ranked lightweight.

Both fights beat betting odds

Interestingly, betting odds were super tight for both the main and co-main events.

Pereira, despite being a behemoth in his own right, was only a slight favorite at -120, with Ankalaev close behind at +100. Analysts had predicted a wrestling and grappling dominated fight for what was said to be the toughest test of his career. However, he had still managed to edge out Ankalaev based on his history of dominance.

Unfortunately, gamblers will have to take a small loss after the Brazilian’s second loss in the promotion.

Surprisingly, in the co-main event, Fiziev was being favored at -155, while Gaethje came in as an underdog at +130. Fiziev had even expressed his surprise at the pre-fight presser, claiming he didn’t understand how Gaethje was being considered the underdog.

Gaethje, of course, answered his query by claiming it was because of his unsuccessful BMF title defense at UFC 300, where Holloway found his chin with a perfect hook in the last second of the fight.

Unfortunately, it seems the betting man read this one wrong as well, for Gaethje not only made a successful return to the octagon after six months but dominated Fiziev is a strike fest to win by unanimous decision.