Kayla Harrison Questions Dan Hooker on Whether Julianna Pena Should Be Compared to Ronda Rousey

Kayla Harrison does not see Julianna Pena as a UFC great. The former PFL fighter is making waves in the UFC, and this weekend she looks to take over the #1 contender spot at UFC 307 against Ketlen Vieira. Also on the card is Julianna Pena who will be taking on Raquel Pennington for the UFC women’s bantamweight title. However, Harrison doesn’t think much of her.

Ahead of their fight, Dan ‘The Hangman’ Hooker names Penna as one of the great’s in the organization. To his surprise, Harrison did not like what she heard. The former PFL fighter had to immediately call out Hooker for taking Pena’s name in the same conversation as Ronda Rousey.

“Like listen, I don’t know if you can put Juliana in the same category as Ronda. The only one who likes to hear Juliana talk is Juliana. But yeah absolutely I’m ready.”

Kayla Harrison does not recognize Pena as a UFC great despite her win over the GOAT, Amanda Nunes that shocked the world. Besides, after Pena’s statement about Harrison not deserving a title shot because she’s only got one win under her belt, nobody expected the fighters to be exchanging bouquets.

Regardless, Harrison isn’t too bothered with it. The two time Olympic gold medalist is so confident ahead of her next fight that she claims she can beat the top 3 fighters in the division on the same night.

Harrison wants the bantamweight title

Harrison is as dominant as dominant can get. In some ways, she is a reminder of what Khabib Nurmagomedov was like inside the octagon. Constant pressure, not letting her opponent breathe. Not to mention the sheer size and strength that she brings to the octagon.

Having competed in the Olympics in the 172 lbs weight category, the Florida native has to go through some serious weight cut to make it to 135 for the bantamweight division in the UFC. So, needless to say, she’s a walking talking anomaly of a human being that’s been training her life for one purpose and one purpose only.

So, naturally ahead of her next fight at UFC 307, the former PFL fighter feels pretty confident. In fact during a recent presser, she expressed her desire to fight for the title. Claiming that Pena had been gifted the title shot, the Olympian asserted that she could beat all the top contenders of the division on the same night.

“I wanna fight for the title, I wanna be UFC champion, and Julianna has been gifted a title shot so I’m gonna smash Ketlen’s skull…..I think I can beat all three girls (Pena, Pennington, Vieira) on the same night.”

How confident is Kayla Harrison ahead of #UFC307 on Saturday? “I think I can beat [Ketlen Vieira, Raquel Penning, and Julianna Peña] in one night.” pic.twitter.com/c4cBFNpc98 — MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) October 2, 2024

Harrison believes a title shot is inevitable for her and of course, it is what the fans want. And to that end, the last hurdle left in her way is Ketlen Vieira, who she will look to dominate come Saturday night.