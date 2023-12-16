Jake Paul on KSI vs. IShowSpeed: Focused on Legacy and Belts, Not Views

Jake Paul once again lived up to all the hype he had garnered with a spectacular performance against Andre August. On fight night, Paul did not waste any time and won the fighte in the second minute of the fight. Leading up to the event, there were a lot of doubts about August as an opponent. Prior to finalising on August, Paul was linked to the likes of Nate Diaz and KSI among others for a fight.

Ultimately, Paul chose former golden gloves champion Andre August. A few days before Paul’s fight, arch-rival KSI announced that he would be sparring IShowSpeed on the same night as Paul’s fight. For the uninitiated, IShowSpeed is one of the biggest streamers in the world at the moment. After securing the win, Paul was asked about KSI and his plans to spar IShowSpeed on the same night as him. Paul responded to the same saying,

“I don’t know, I don’t care. It’s just two different things right. He is chasing views as a thirty year old man and I am chasing legacy and belts. All kudos to him, I hope he makes his wildest dreams come true.”

For a long time now, KSI and Jake Paul have been going back and forth on social media. Both men feel that they are the best among YouTube boxers. Despite their back and forth, both parties have never come close to agreeing on a fight. And after Jake Paul’s post fight interview, it appears as though a fight between them is not something that will happen at all.

Jake Paul to achieve the unthinkable in boxing?

After his win, Paul is now 8-1 as a professional fighter. In the post fight interview, Paul shed light on what he wants to do next. ‘The Problem Child’ stated that he is no longer interested in money fights primarily. He continued that if a money fight were to present itself he would accept it. However, that is not his primary goal anymore.

Paul stated that his goal is to become a world champion in boxing. And in order to do so Paul will have to fight legitimate contenders. He also said that he is not chasing money fights anymore as the big names were all ducking him. While he did not mention any names, Paul suggested that everyone already knows who the big names are. ‘The Problem’ child ended by saying that he will have an announcement on his next opponent by next week.