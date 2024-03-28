UFC Boss Dana White Reveals Son’s Job Application at In-N-Out Burger Denied Over Violence Assumption

Dana White’s son could not get a job at In-N-Out Burger. Aidan White is an amateur boxer and a football player. He is the younger son of the UFC President and the middle child of the family. White does not believe in giving his children everything they want without them earning it. In a recent interview with Sage Steele on YouTube, he spoke about his son Aidan’s job-hunting stories and how In-N-Out once rejected him.

Dana White’s son decided to not continue studying in college and he dropped out. After dropping out, he looked to start a business of his own and for that he had to earn money. In order to do that, Aidan went out searching for jobs and applying to various places. Conversing on the topic, Dana White reminisced about an incident when Aidan got rejected at In-N-Out burgers for being a “violent person.” Dana said,

“He’s interviewing with the lady and she says what are some of your hobbies? And he says, I like to box. ‘You’re a violent person’. He’s like, uh no, I’m not a violent person I just like to box. Didn’t hire him.”

Dana White also spoke about how his son working at In-N-Out could be the best thing that happened to him. However, Aidan White didn’t share the same enthusiasm as his father did. His son would call him and tell him how grueling the job was and White would just respond by saying he knew exactly what it was like because he’s done it too. For the uninitiated, White worked as a bellman before becoming the UFC boss.

However, one moment from the interview is going viral on social media. The host of the show, Sage Steele, towards the end of the show, mistook the UFC president for Joe Rogan.

Sage Steele calls Dana White ‘Joe Rogan’ after a 2-hour podcast

Sage Steele started a brand new show on YouTube called The Sage Steele Show. She called Dana White to be the first guest on her podcast. The UFC President flew out from Las Vegas to Los Angeles just to film the episode. Towards the end of the show, Steele addressed White Joe Rogan, and his reaction was hilarious. Dana White,

“She just called me f*cking Joe Rogan. You thought I was f*cking Joe Rogan? I was bald before Joe was ever bold okay. I just did a two-hour f*cking podcast, I flew here from Vegas and she thought she was interviewing Joe Rogan.”

The clip from the interview has garnered millions of views on different accounts. Fans found the incident hilarious, calling it the greatest podcast moment of 2024. Dana White could not fathom how Steele mistook him for Joe Rogan after filming a 2-hour long podcast with him.