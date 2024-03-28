UFC Boss Dana White Reveals Son’s Nearing Major Contract in $38 Billion Anime Industry

UFC President Dana White beat the odds to become a successful businessman. White was brought up by a single mother after his father left the family when he was seven years old. Although he started his professional career by working odd jobs, White eventually decided to pursue his passion and run the UFC along with his friends from school. As his children approach an age where they have to decide what they want to do for the rest of their lives, Dana White shares the philosophy he adopts to guide them on the right path.

Sage Marie Steele is an American television anchor, who is also the former co-host of the noon SportsCenter on ESPN. However, she parted ways with ESPN last year and decided to venture out on her own. Eventually, the former co-host started her podcast on YouTube and the first guest was none other than Dana White. In the podcast, White spoke about his children and what they are currently pursuing. The UFC President also went on to speak about his second child, Aidan White and said that he is on the verge of signing a major deal. White dived deeper saying,

“Aidan is on his path right now, he is about to sign a big deal with a really big company that he is going to become 50-50 partners with. This thing could be huge for him. And it was all off his concept and what he is into. He is big into comics and Marvel and all that stuff. He is on the verge of signing a very big deal that has nothing to do with me. Anime is supposed to be a $500-600 billion business over the next 5-6 years.”

A closer look at UFC President Dana White and his children

White went on to add that his primary goal was to make sure that his children were happy. He also claimed it was important for them to try out things he never got to as a child.

Dana White and his wife, Anne White have three children. The eldest is Dana White III. The second is Aidan White and the third is their only daughter, Savanna White. The UFC head honcho’s eldest son is a senior at USD. His second son Aidan is working in the anime industry which is currently valued at $38 billion, while his daughter is currently still in school.



While speaking to Steele, Dana stated that he would be the happiest if all three of his children took up surfing full-time and roamed around the world doing that. However, he maintained that they will always have his support and guidance, irrespective of what they end up doing in life.