UFC Champ Alex Pereira Skeptical About Jamahal Hill’s Ability to Handle Khalil Rountree in the Octagon

Allan Binoy
Published

(L) Alex Pereira, (R) Khalil Rountree Jr. Credit – USA Today Sports

Alex Pereira has zero faith in Jamahal Hill to overcome Khalil Rountree if the fight ever comes to pass. The American gave ‘Poatan’ one of his toughest fights in the UFC so far this past weekend and although the Brazilian came out with the belt wrapped around his waist, he still lost the first three rounds.

Rountree showed the heart of a true warrior when he refused to go down despite taking so much damage from one of the hardest hitters in the organization.

However, following the fight, former champ Jamahal Hill was feeling rather chatty. ‘Sweet Dreams’ is eager to get another shot at the title and was even in attendance at UFC 307 watching the fight live.

After yawning at the UFC 307 main event, Hill has now called out Rountree to a fight as he believes he can beat the vicious KO artist, likely sending him on the way to another title shot.

Pereira, however, isn’t bothered. Despite carving up Rountree himself, the UFC light heavyweight champion believes if Khalil does accept the fight, there is no way Hill could handle him.

“If Jamahal accepts this fight he won’t be able to handle Khalil.”

Fighting Khalil Rountree will be a similar experience to fighting Alex Pereira. The only difference is, he is a slightly faster version of him. Less refined and perhaps in need of more five-round experience, but Hill doesn’t have Pereira’s movements and kickboxing fortitude.

So if Rountree is as motivated as he was for the title fight, this could be over rather shortly. Besides, knowing Hill’s chin, Rountree probably clocks him into the shadow realm as well.

Rountree is eager to take on Hill

Khalil Rountree is fresh off septoplasty surgery to fix his nose after his UFC 307 showdown with Alex Pereira. But just a few days after the biggest fight of his life, he’s already thinking about the next one.

In a recent interview with Kevin Iole on YouTube, Rountree revealed when he would return to action and who he would take on next,

“I’m very excited to come back and fight again but it will probably be Q1 next year….I think it’s almost inevitable right (Jamahal Hill fight)?…I think anyone up there in the top 5 is kinda inevitable”

The pair were supposed to fight in June this year, but the fight never materialized. So, Rountree will now be looking to heal up fast and make a quick return to the octagon.

