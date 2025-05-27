mobile app bar

Jimmy Carr Brings Up Declining Brain Health After Joe Rogan Forgets Podcast Guest

Allan Binoy
Published

UFC announcer Joe Rogan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena.

Apr 13, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; UFC announcer Joe Rogan during UFC 300 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Joe Rogan is a busy man, hosting one of the most popular podcasts in the world, doing stand-up comedy, and calling fights for the UFC. So it doesn’t come as a surprise when he forgets a thing or two.

But for the first time on his podcast, the JRE host couldn’t recall if he ever talked to a particular guest.

His guest for the episode, British comedian Jimmy Carr, brought up Peter McGraw to talk about his ‘Benign Violation Theory of Comedy’, and that’s when Rogan felt flustered.

The podcast host immediately asked his crew whether he had McGraw as a guest on the podcast yet. “Have I had Peter McGraw? This is a real problem when you’ve had 1,500 podcasts, I don’t wanna say I’ve never had him on,” Rogan wondered, as Carr cracked him a quick remark about CTE.

“And a bunch of blows to the head,” the comedian joked, basically saying that Rogan’s MMA training could also be the reason why he is forgetting things.

However, after his team looked up McGraw’s name, they found out that he had been on the podcast before.

 

Rogan could not believe what he was hearing, “When was this?” he said, looking utterly confused, adding, “Boy that shows you how toasty my brain is.” 

However, it wouldn’t do justice to blame Rogan for forgetting as he has been doing podcasts for over 16 years now, so having a foggy memory shouldn’t be a big worry.

Something he does remember, however, is the worst guest he has had on his podcast. He even made sure to tell Aaron Rodgers about it.

Rogan reveals his worst podcast guest

A week before the NFL superstar Aaron Rodgers came on The Joe Rogan Experience as a guest, Dr. Zahi Hawass, an Egyptian minister and archaeologist, made his debut on the podcast. However, things didn’t go very well with him.

So when Rogan was in conversation with Rodgers, talking about everything from the pandemic to the media’s portrayal of Elon Musk, he criticized

Hawass. “That might have been the worst podcast I’ve ever done,” Rogan said, recalling the episode.

The reason he said this was because the conversation was all over the place. The entire episode was just Hawass making claims of his discoveries, and instead of giving any concrete proof of his discoveries, he just kept saying that it’s all in his book.

In fact, fans on social media made edits of the number of times Hawass mentioned the words ‘discovered’ and ‘my book’ during the podcast, and the results will shock you.

This would be the first time in over 16 years of hosting his own podcast that Rogan has said something like this about a guest.

