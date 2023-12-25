UFC Christmas 2023: Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler, Israel Adesanya, Bruce Buffer, & Other UFC Stars Celebrate Holiday Season

The entire MMA world is currently in a celebratory mood with the holiday season knocking on the door. From making ginger-bread houses, and baking plum pudding to singing Christmas carols, the UFC fighters are all up for it. Here is a glimpse of how few of the famous and most loved UFC fighters have been celebrating the holiday season.

Christmas 2023: The UFC stars in their perfect ‘holiday vibes’

Conor McGregor enjoys with family

The Irishman, Conor McGregor, took to his official Instagram handle and shared a post with a series of pictures with his wife Dee Devlin, four kids and his mother Margaret McGregor. The family looked happy celebrating and wished their fans love and joy. The action read,

“Another Christmas made, thank you God and Happy Birthday Jesus. Santy about to get going now, I’d say he’d love to get the head down but hahaha Happy holidays everyone”

Israel Adesanya enjoys with music and relishes good food

Izzy shared a glimpse of himself enjoying some good Christmas music while devouring a food. He shared the same moment on his Instagram story wishing his fans on the occasion and captioned it as “Be Grateful’.

Ilia Topuria gets merrier with his girlfriend

The Georgian-Spanish fighter ‘El Matador’ was also seen enjoying the spirit of Christmas with his partner Giorgina Uzcategui Badell. He shared a few pictures on his Instagram wishing fans all the love, grace and luck for the future.

Valentina Shevchenko enjoys the festive sparkle

The former women’s flyweight champion Shevchenko also shared the Christmas warmth with her fans. She shared a series of posts on Instagram and captioned it as, “Merry Christmas ❤️”.

Dustin Poirier spends holidays with family

The spirit of Christmas has taken over as even ‘The Diamond’ was seen going all merry with his family. He reposted the Instagram story of his wife Jolie Poirier enjoying the holidays with Poirier and their son Parker Noelle.

Michael Chandler preps Christmas tree with kids

‘Iron’ was too seen enjoying with his wife. Chandler’s wife Brie Willett shared a reel on her Instagram profile. In the reel the couple was seen celebrating Christmas with their sons Hap and Ace.

Bruce Buffer sends lovely holiday wishes

Well, the grace of the festival even reached the official octagon announcer of the UFC Bruce Buffer. The ring announcer took to X (FKA Twitter) to wish his followers and the entire MMA community happy holidays. He wrote,

“️️Big Cheers & Happy Holidays Everyone ”

The holiday season has just begun and there are many more who have taken a moment to wish their supporters and fans worldwide all the love. As the essence of joy, hope and gratitude spread all over, we wish all the fans the very best. May the spirit of Christmas bring joy, light and generosity to the hearts.