UFC Commentator Hilariously Voices Disappointment as Chris Barnett Misses His Seemingly Impossible Expectations

After Chris Barnett’s loss to Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC 308, Ben Davis, a UFC commentator couldn’t hide his disappointment and took to Twitter to share how what could have been was so much better than what was.

Known for his entertaining personality and flashy moves, Barnett has built a loyal fanbase, including this commentator, who had set some wild, perhaps impossible, expectations for him going into the fight.

This is not shocking though. Barnett is a rather heavy-set man who has pulled off flying kicks to win fights. So the expectations of him were not entirely unreasonable.

But when Barnett fell short, the commentator’s lighthearted tweet hilariously captured just how high his hopes had been, proving that sometimes, the biggest fans are also the quickest to laugh it off.

Following the heavyweight’s loss Davis jokingly posted an image of him wearing not one but three belts- Two UFC belts and one BMF belt.

It’s true. Barnet could have become the first triple champ, even before light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira could have dreamt of it. Besides, Pereira isn’t going to fight for BMF. So if Barnet had made it, he would have probably stayed at the top till his retirement.

Jokes aside, ‘Beast’ boy is far away from a title shot at heavyweight and it is almost impossible to imagine him as a two-weight world champion in the UFC.

To make things worse, Davis and other Barnett fans have now had to watch their fighter succumb to yet another loss.

Barnett suffers loss and horrible injury at UFC 308

Barnett has faced a tough stretch recently, dealing with injuries and the heartbreaking loss of his wife. Initially set to fight Waldo Cortes-Acosta earlier this month, he had to pull out when Hurricane Milton hit his hometown of Tampa.

God has basically been pouring on his parade for quite some time now and it seems tonight’s showers were one of his as well.

Right from the start, the height difference between the towering Nzechukwu and the stockier Barnett was clear. Barnett went for his signature spinning moves and threw powerful overhand rights, even drawing a crowd reaction with an almost-successful spinning kick.

But Nzechukwu kept up the pressure, focusing on his body and throwing kicks that wore him down. Normally, that wouldn’t have mattered.

Not as much at least but Barnet, during his introduction decided to do a jump of sorts, and landed weirdly on his ankles, which eventually just gave out after a few of the Nigerian’s kicks turned his calfs blue.

And once Nzechukwu sensed trouble, he pressed on and secured the win.