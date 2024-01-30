“Most Disgusting”: Tate Brothers Express Strong Views on WWE’s Vince McMahon and Janel Grant Controversy

The recent lawsuit accusing the WWE co-founder, Vince McMahon of sexual abuse and trafficking, formed massive headlines in the world of sports. But how could such an issue go unnoticed by the noted internet celebrities, Andrew and Tristan Tate? Most fans may know that the Tate brothers have made their name out of their outrageous commentary on such social issues. Recently, the brothers appeared before their audiences once again on ‘Rumble’ where they talked about ‘Mr. McMahon’s’ case.

It’s currently just the WWE co-founder who is being held guilty of his misconduct. But the Tate brothers read out the list of expensive stuff that the plaintiff, Janel Grant, had received in return for the sexually abusive tasks that McMahon had asked her to go for. Andrew and Tristan also kept screaming about McMahon being a trafficker, even calling him “most disgusting”. But most fans may have realized that they were purely sarcastic.

Tristan Tate also posted a section of their video to his ‘X’ account. The caption to it might provoke a question inside several fans. It read:

“Is Vince Mcmahon a human trafficker?”

An article from ‘Bleacherreport‘ revealed that Grant had been going through all of this since 2021. But she finally opened up about all of Vince’s misconduct in 2024. This is why the Tate brothers implied that Grant was perfectly OK with doing whatever she was being told till the gifts were coming in. But all of a sudden, her consciences kicked in when she stopped receiving the remunerations.

Only time knows whether the WWE co-founder will be able to defend himself from the lawsuit or not. But the hamper it has caused to his reputation has made him take a drastic step.

Vince McMahon has stepped down from his position at TKO Holdings

This isn’t the first time that the WWE co-founder has been accused of sexual misconduct. In 2022, McMahon resigned from his position as the WWE chairman following several such allegations. However, he did make a comeback the following year. But, things have got worse this time.

Following the UFC and WWE merger in September 2023, the 78-year-old was awarded the position of Executive Chairman in the newly formed ‘TKO Holdings’. However, several recent reports suggest that McMahon has resigned from his position as the TKO Executive Chairman this time. His increasing age also puts a question mark on whether he will decide to return to the chair or not.