Maycee Barber vs. Erin Blanchfield Purse and Payouts: Estimated Earnings of the UFC Vegas 107 Main Fighters Revealed

May 30, 2025, Las Vegas, Nevada: LAS VEGAS, NV – MAY 30: Erin Blanchfield and Maycee Barber face-off following the official weigh-ins at UFC Fight Night – Blanchfield vs Barber at NYNY Hotel and Casino on May 30, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Returning to action this weekend, the Octagon leader makes its second straight outing at the Apex facility, with a UFC Vegas 107 card on deck. And to boot, it features some notable names from top to bottom in ‘Sin City’.

Taking main event honors, perennial contender Erin Blanchfield takes on the stalwart Maycee Barber. The duo is set to battle it out in a bid to earn their first flyweight title shot.

Erin Blanchfield, Maycee Barber estimated purses

After a career-best $250,000 payday base in her decision loss to recent title challenger, Manon Fiorot, former Invicta FC star, Blanchfield will hope to bolster that paycheck this weekend. Potentially, as reports suggest, that amount could soar to the tune of $350,000.

For Barber, the number five ranked contender has finally broken through at 125lbs. She is currently in the midst of an impressive six-fight winning spree.

To boot, rifling through her contracts in the Octagon, Barber netted a standard $12,000 in her UFC debut. But tonight, she is potentially looking at a payday in the region of $150,000 for taking on Blanchfield.

However, Barber missed weight overnight, coming in at 126.5lbs for her pairing. That will result in a sizeable pay cut of 20% of her purse, which will go to her opponent.

The main card also features some notable names, including perennial lightweight challenger Mateusz Gamrot. Snapping a hiatus dating back to August 2024, the Pole is estimated to earn in the region of $320,000 for his return fight.

And taking on the returning L’udovit Klein, the Slovakian could make $110,000 ahead of his all-European showdown with Gamrot in a co-main event setting.

More estimated UFC Vegas 107 fight purses

Seeing the impromptu return of the women’s featherweight division, a skewed weight miss has forced both Macy Chiasson and foe, Ketlen Vieira, to 145lbs.

For The Ultimate Fighter winner, Chiasson, she stands to net in the region of $110,000 for her efforts. While perennial bantamweight contender, Vieira could earn a base pay of $150,000.

Another main card feature up for return is former GLORY Kickboxing striker Dustin Jacoby. And as far as the North American fighter’s purse is concerned, estimated payouts could be in the region of a cool $250,000 for the light heavyweight contender.

It’s gearing up to be an important night for both the lightweight and flyweight divisions tonight in the Octagon.

Particularly following Valentina Shevchenko’s title victory at UFC 315, Blanchfield and Barber are surely gunning for their own title charge.

And with vacant lightweight spoils on the line at UFC 317, let’s see if Gamrot or Klein can position themselves for a future fight against Ilia Topuria or Charles Oliveira.