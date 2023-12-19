“Such a G”: After Dwayne Johnson, UFC Star Dustin Poirier Puts $10,000 in Themba Gorimbo’s Charity Work, Fans React

Several UFC fighters have contributed to noble causes in their own ways. ‘The Good Fight Foundation’ run by Dustin Poirier has also helped the less fortunate ones with various charitable programs to date. Recently, the renowned UFC welterweight, Themba Gorimbo, also revealed that ‘The Diamond’ extended his hand once more to help him with his own charity initiative.

Most UFC fans may be aware of the fact that Gorimbo himself comes from an extremely poor background. The UFC community was taken aback recently with the noted WWE and Hollywood star, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s gesture. The WWE legend showed up in one of Gorimbo’s training sessions and gifted a house to the Zimbabwean welterweight. ‘The Rock’ also posted an ‘X’ update about the same in which he lauded Gorimbo’s initiative to help the cataract-affected old people in his village.

This entire incident became the talk of the UFC community. The noted MMA coverage house, ‘MMA Fighting’ put out an ‘X’ update about Poirier’s contribution towards Gorimbo’s noble initiative of helping the people of his village. The caption to their post read:

“Themba Gorimbo and Dustin Poirier link up to help the older population in Zimbabwe”

The comments on ‘MMA Fighting’s’ ‘X’ update clarified the fact that fans had a huge appreciation for the noble actions of both Poirier and Gorimbo. There were hardly any negative comments on the post.

One such fan wrote, “@DustinPoirier such a G for this.”

Another fan commented, “Themba is using his platform for the greater good. A honorable young man.”

One more follower penned, “Everybody that talks about Themba says he solid, and we know Poirier a good dude. Thanks for this.”

Another follower wanted the noted WWE and Hollywood star, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to contribute towards Gorimbo’s initiative as well. He wrote, “@TheRock chip in some millions”.

Well, Poirier may have been reaping praises from the UFC community with his noble deeds. But he is also hyping up his fans with his own ‘X’ updates, which are probably about his next fight.

Who and When is Dustin Poirier fighting next?

‘The Diamond’ has talked about making his comeback at the UFC’s milestone event, UFC 300. He has also hinted towards the same with an ‘X’ update previously. But, one of his recent ‘X’ updates has got the fans talking about him once more. Recently, the Louisiana native took to his ‘X’ account and posted a one-word tweet. It read:

“Nathaniel?”

Most fans were sharp enough to pick out that Poirier was probably talking about fighting the noted ‘Stockton Slapper’, Nate Diaz, next. The comments section of Poirier’s post got flooded with comments about a Poirier vs Diaz fight. But, ‘The Diamond’ hasn’t mentioned anything more related to this issue yet. However, the signs say that the fight will be a huge crowd-puller if Dana White and Co. decide to make it happen.