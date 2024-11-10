UFC Fans Approve Belal Muhammad’s Idea for Tony Ferguson vs. Neil Magny After Brutal Loss to Carlos Prates

Since Tony Ferguson’s 8th straight loss in August, there has been a clamor for the UFC to match him up with a fighter in the same age group. And today, after the conclusion of UFC Vegas 100, where Neil Magny lost to Carlos Prates via a KO in the first round, welterweight champion Belal Muhamad proposed the veteran as the next fight for El Cucuy.

Magny looked a shell of his former self as he succumbed to his third loss in his five fights. This prompted Belal to pitch an ‘age-appropriate’ match where neither fighter looked out of their element and could deliver one of the memorable performances they were known for during their prime.

Magney vs Tony Ferguson — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) November 10, 2024



Ferguson had almost decided to step away from the sport after his loss against Michael Chiesa. He left one of his gloves in the octagon, inadvertently starting rumors of his swan song, but then changed his mind after a few weeks.

Despite calls for retirement, Ferguson aims to get back in the UFC for more fights and if the promotion doesn’t let him, there’s a good chance he will use his name to find a pit somewhere else.

And since he’s not yet been let go of his contract, it could be an indication that Dana White doesn’t want to let him go. If this is indeed the case, Belal’s idea seems like the most reasonable thing to do.

Some fans were not completely on board with the idea though, and commented, “Who loses retires, who wins also retires”.

Based on how tonight played out for Magny another fan said, “I think Tony might take it!”. The idea seemed to be catching on with more fans as another said, “I’m fine with this.” “Actually kinda fire”.

Meanwhile, as Belal himself recovers from a foot injury, it seems more and more likely that his welterweight reign will be disputed at UFC 310.

Shavkat vs Usman for interim WW title?

Since the Palestinian-American champion will be out of action for 6 weeks, this throws his chance of headlining the last PPV of the year. So, in his absence, the #1 WW contender, Shavkat Rakhmonov has wished him well, while also calling for an interim title fight.

And right now, there’s about one guy who would fit the bill- one of the greatest WWs of all time, Kamaru Usman. Usman might be on a three-fight losing streak but before Belal vs. Shavkat was announced, Usman was beefing with the champion about a title shot and more.

It’s a little funny but Belal was pretty open to Shavkat and Usman fighting for the opportunity to fight him for the title. Fate has taken a scenic route but we are there now. If the two fight for an interim title, the winner eventually goes on to challenge Belal for the undisputed championship, as is law!

Careful what you wish for!