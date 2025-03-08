UFC Veteran Chael Sonnen Jokes About Keeping Katy Perry in ‘Space’ After Her Upcoming Historic Rocket Mission

Grammy-nominated popstar Katy Perry has turned some heads with her bizarre imminent venture- particularly from social media users and one former UFC star.

Perry, best known for her smash-hit singles Firework and E.T. is set to take her talents to outer space as part of a historic mission. As part of a Jeff Bezos-led Blue Origin mission to outer space, she will be joining an all-female crew.

It should be noted that Blue Origin actually only makes short flights in Earth’s sub-orbital regions. So, it’s a bit like going knee-deep into the ocean.

Interestingly, Blue Origin is taking the eleven-minute flight past the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space. So, yaay on the technicality, as well.

Regardless, people have endless fascination with ‘space’, and celebrities like Perry have the rare opportunity to do something about it.

Weirdly, UFC veteran Chael Sonnen has also found himself to be a part of his conversation. Or, to be perfectly accurate, he’s made himself a part of the conversation.

“So Katy Perry is GOING to Outer Space,” Sonnen posted on X. “. “Any ideas as to how we can KEEP her in Outer Space?“, he added trying to make #KeepKatyInOrbit a trend on the social media website.

Perhaps Sonnen doesn’t like Perry’s music. But Chael not liking someone cannot be a good reason to leave someone up there. If that were the rule, Wanderlei Silva would be feeding carrots to buses on Mars. And Jorge Masvidal would call himself the best fighter on the moon.

But if wishes were horses, everybody would have one, and Sonnen would ride it to a PPV and win a middleweight title that he never could.

But even that might be less of a vanity project than the billionaire space race! Regardless, it appears this particular stunt will be the first time in 62 years that women have traveled to space without a man on board. The last time this was the case, the Soviet Union’s Valentina Tereshkova had just become the first woman in space,

Huh! So, NASA has really dropped the ball on this one, then!

Perry’s imminent arrival in orbit comes off the back of fellow entertainers also taking to rockets. Most notably, the Star Trek star attempted to reach The Last Frontier. Joining Captain Kirk back in 2021 for a space mission 63 miles above the Earth’s atmosphere was Bezos himself.

Perry hails her celestial sisters

The popstar will be joined by the likes of CBS News reporter Gayle King, NASA engineer Aisha Bowe, research scientist Amanda Nguyen, film producer Kerianne Flynn, and Amazon boss, Bezos’ partner, Lauren Sanchez. According to reporters, the flight, dubbed “Missions NS-31” is set to begin in the springtime of this year.

Late last month, Perry had released a statement on her Facebook confirming her departure.

“If you had told me that I would be part of the first ever all-female crew in space…,” Katy Perry posted on Facebook.

“Nothing was beyond my imagination as a child. Although we didn’t grow up with much, I never stopped looking at the world with hopeful WONDER!“, she added.

Talking further about an inspiration to her daughter and motivating women to take up space everywhere, the pop star surmised the importance of a trip such as this.

“That’s why this opportunity is so incredible. So that I can show all of the youngest & most vulnerable among us to reach for the stars, literally and figuratively. I am honored to be among this diverse group of celestial sisters.”, she added.

Releasing the previously mentioned E.T. track on her Teenage Dream album back in 2010, could Perry even predict her stunning venture to outer space years later? We certainly couldn’t, anyway.