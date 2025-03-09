UFC Fans Name Mauricio Ruffy ‘Brazilian Conor McGregor’ After Joe Rogan Spots ‘The Notorious’ Traits in Him

Mauricio Ruffy steps on the scale for the ceremonial weigh-ins at UFC313 – Pereira vs Ankalaev at UFC APEX on March 7, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Mauricio Ruffy just delivered a jaw-dropping first-round knockout against Bobby “King” Green at UFC 313. And it wasn’t just another run-of-the-mill tap on the chin. The Brazilian fighter finished Green with a vicious wheel kick—only the 18th of its kind in UFC history, something that reminded Joe Rogan and, subsequently, fans, of Conor McGregor.

Do note that while Conor himself has never performed a kick KO, this comparison primarily stems from Ruffy’s style of striking to his confidence in the cage. Ruffy’s performance had shades of “The Notorious”- much to Bobby Green’s bad luck.

Green walked into the fight with a wealth of experience, making his 27th UFC appearance and the 50th of his pro career—an insane milestone. The 38-year-old veteran was looking to bounce back after a tough first-round submission loss to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304 last year, the first time he’d been tapped out since 2009.

Known for his tricky style and durability, Green needed a vintage performance to pull off the upset against the heavily favored Ruffy.

Ruffy, on the other hand, walked in as one of the most exciting prospects from The Fighting Nerds team, riding a six-fight win streak and holding an 11-1 record. With a perfect 2-0 start in the UFC, including wins over James Llontop and Jamie Mullarkey, the Brazilian was hunting for the biggest win of his career.

As one can imagine, he came out of the gates swinging, immediately pressing forward and backing Green up against the cage. It didn’t mean he had to rush things — he stayed patient, looking for the right moment to strike.

About 80 seconds in, he found it. A clean right hand rocked Green, sending him stumbling back to the fence. And then, just seconds later, Ruffy uncorked a spinning wheel kick that landed flush.

Green went face-first to the canvas, completely out, while Ruffy wasted no time celebrating—climbing the cage in a pure, adrenaline-fueled ecstasy. His right heel just connected perfectly with Green’s temple. It was as clean as a surgeon’s tool.

Reacting to Ruffy fighting like a karate expert with a wide stance, one fan simply called him the “ Brazilian Conor McGregor”.

Oh. My. God. There is a Brazilian Conor McGregor. Please never let him box. #UFC313 pic.twitter.com/ADZQwN222F — OverDogs Podcast (@OverDogsPodcast) March 9, 2025



Another fan simply noted Rogan’s praise of Ruffy and said, “Joe Rogan just said Mauricio Ruffy reminds him of a big Conor McGregor. They both 155ers and Conor is even bigger now.”

Another joked that this was the closest we will ever get to the return to the Irishman and added, “The only way we’ll get a glimpse of mcgregor is how ruffy fights #UFC313”.

Joe Rogan just said Mauricio Ruffy reminds him of a big Conor McGregor. They both 155ers and Conor is even bigger now. — kurt schafer (@Kurtt_lee) March 9, 2025



Funnily enough, in true McGregor spirit, Ruffy delivered a powerful post-fight interview, calling out a top lightweight in the process.

Ruffy has his eyes set on Dariush

With the win, Ruffy is now 3-0 in the UFC and, more importantly, ready to go again, especially considering he took little to no damage in the fight.

When asked who he wanted to take on next, Ruffy wasted no time in calling out number nine-ranked lightweight Dariush. He stated that they both could headline a fight night event and deliver an exciting fight for the fans.

“Mauricifo Ruffy-Beneil Dairush. Fight Night. Main event. What do you think?“, he said.

Mauricio Ruffy calls out Beneil Dariush after his knockout win at #UFC313 pic.twitter.com/uaVBXnbefA — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 9, 2025



While on paper, the fight makes a lot of sense, Dariush might not be willing to take the risk as he is 0-2 in his last two fights.

Besides, Ruffy is currently unranked, and at this point in his career, Darisuh has very little to gain from fighting a young prospect. Earlier this year, the former title contender had claimed that he would retire if he were unable to compete for the title soon. Fighting Ruffy would surely be a walk in the opposite direction.