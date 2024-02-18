“Zuck vs. Elon Confirmed for UFC 300 Main Event”: Dana White Pictured With Mark Zuckerberg Trigger Wild Speculations at UFC 298

Dana White and Mark Zuckerberg are not a combination fans expected at UFC 298. The Facebook CEO arrived at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California for fight night. Before the fight, White met him backstage, and the pair clicked a picture together and uploaded it on Instagram. UFC fans had a field day with the picture, claiming it was the UFC 300 main event announcement. Fans made some wild speculations.

Dana White has not announced the UFC 300 main event yet and fans are after him for it. Ahead of UFC 298, the fans had this to say when they saw White with Mark Zuckerberg:

One user said:

“Odd friendship because Dana loves freedom lol”

Another user stated:

“Dana launching lizard fighting confirmed”

One user claimed Dana White had a fight announcement

“Zuck vs Elon confirmed for the UFC 300 main event”

Another user was not impressed:

“If he’s the 300 main event that’s disgusting”

One user said:

“Nah. I don’t care if he has normal hobbies now. Dude is a villain”

However, amidst all the UFC 300 buzz, it seems Dana White has found a new way to promote his business.

Dana White goes on a Bar Crawl in Newport Beach with SteveWillDoIt and Nelk Boys

Dana White’s friendship with the Nelk Boys and specifically SteveWillDoIt seems to keep building. The UFC president recently announced a new cocktail named the Monkey Bomb.

He shared the video on Instagram and the Nelk Boys stated that the drink need to be in all bars. The cocktail is a mix between White’s Howler Head Whiskey and Happy Dad, the YouTube group’s very own seltzer brand.

White and SteveWillDoIt went on a Bar Crawl at Newport Beach, hitting 4 bars on their way:

“The Newport Beach Bar Crawl with @danawhite was awesome. Monkey Bombs are the drink of the year. We are going to make a tour out of this. What city should we hit next?”

The Nelk Boys does a lot of promotion work for Dana White’s Howler Head Whiskey. The two have formed a very healthy relationship that fans have come to love.

SteveWillDoIt plans on doing a tour of monkey bombs. He asked fans on X, what cities they need to visit next.