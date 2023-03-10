UFC Fight Night Reddit Stream: How to Watch Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili?

UFC is back with another exciting event after a successful pay-per-view in Las Vegas last weekend. UFC 285 saw the return of Jon Jones. He defeated Ciryl Gane and became the new heavyweight champion. Also, Alexa Grasso became the first Mexican female champion by defeating Valentina Shevchenko. This week we have the intriguing bantamweight bout between former UFC champion Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili. The fight will take place inside the Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, Las Vegas United States on 11th March 2023.

Apart from the main event, the fight card has Alexander Volkov vs. Alexander Romanov in the heavyweight. And also Nikita Krylov vs. Ryan Spann. It is an exciting event with some action-packed fights, so ahead of the UFC Fight Night, let’s take a look at the options to watch it.

Can you stream the UFC Fight Night on Reddit?

By now, many die-hard fight fans would have purchased the pay-per-view to see the UFC Fight Night this weekend. Some of you, though, must be relying on Reddit to stream events. However, it is not a suitable alternative, as it violates company policies.

Reddit has a stringent policy against international piracy artists. Therefore, they will suspend accounts that upload links or stream live material from Reddit URLs in accordance with Reddit’s copyright policy. Hence, if any links or live streams of the event are uploaded, the website will delete them instantly.

Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili got physical at the weigh ins 😳#UFCVegas71pic.twitter.com/W4jqwnVVGm — Combat Sports Today 📰 (@CSTodayNews) March 10, 2023

As a result, users won’t be able to stream UFC Fight Night on Reddit and will miss the action. However, you can choose some legal options to witness the bantamweight clash from home.

How to watch Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

The main sources to watch the event are Disney Plus and ESPN. Both programming networks provide affordable and practical subscription plans that let viewers watch the event.

On ESPN Plus, UFC Fight Night will be shown live. There are two subscription plans offered by ESPN. Namely, an annual and monthly subscription. The monthly bundle is priced at $9.99, while their yearly membership is priced at $99.99.

Disney offers more amenities while asking for a little higher monthly fee of $12.99. Those who subscribe to Disney Plus will also get access to Hulu, ESPN Plus, and Disney Plus.

For the fans in the UK, the main card will be streamed live on the BT Sport network. You can also stream the UFC Fight Night live on their website and application. For fans in India, the main card will be broadcasted live by Sony LIV. However, you will have to buy their subscription.