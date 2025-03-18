“UFC Here We Come”: Ronda Rousey’s Training with Former Rival Rings the Bell For an MMA Return

It’s been years since Ronda Rousey last set foot in the UFC Octagon, but all it took was one training video to send fans into a frenzy. The former bantamweight champion, who stepped away from MMA after her devastating 2016 loss to Amanda Nunes, has since built a whole new legacy for herself in professional wrestling. But lately, it seems like she’s been getting the itch to grapple again.

In a video posted on social media, Rousey was seen practicing takedowns and grappling drills with none other than Cat Zingano, a former UFC title contender who once faced her in the Octagon.

It doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise though, since for some time, Rousey has been posting pictures of herself getting back into shape. Of course, right now, she is far from competing with top-level MMA contenders, courtesy of neurological injuries she had suffered during her time in the octagon.

But the former UFC champion isn’t going to let that stop her from having a little fun. “Some wall flow with Cat Zingano”, she posted on Instagram. “Thank you for helping to get me moving again. I’ve never felt more stiff, fragile or slow but god I missed it.” Rousey added.

Of course, fans only saw one thing: the possibility of Rousey returning to the UFC. Comments flooded in, with some directly asking if this was the start of her comeback journey. “UFC here we come!” one fan excitedly declared. Another reiterated with, “Feels like you’re training to come UFC.”

At some point, the comments just became a little list of people who missed watching Ronda perform.

Others couldn’t help but express their admiration for her skills, with one fan writing, “Beautiful moves. You still got it Rowdy.”

The nostalgia and excitement were real, with comments like, “Absolutely amazing seeing you two work together after all these years. I wish Ronda could return.”

Some others even pushed for a pro-wrestling comeback and wrote, “I’ve always been a fan, and tbh I’d love to see you back in the octagon and/or a WWE ring again!”

To be fair, Rousey has more chances of returning to the WWE than the UFC. Six months ago, on Chris Van Vliet’s podcast, the former UFC champion had addressed the rumors of her return and said that she simply wasn’t medically cleared to come back.

“It’s nice to feel missed, I guess. But it’s not happening. I’m not neurologically fit to compete anymore at the highest level. I just can’t. You just get to a level where the neurological injuries you take accumulate over time. They don’t get better.“, she had informed.

But of course, evidently, it hasn’t stopped her from training hard and looking the part.

Rousey is getting back into competitive shape

Rousey had her second child earlier this year on January 9. Since then she has been posting videos and pictures of working out and getting back into shape. And incredibly in just 2 months, the former UFC and WWE champion has managed to do what generally takes most people. months to achieve.

While this might have just been for fitness’ sake, the sheer speed at which she is getting things done has made some of her loyal fans speculate that she might be donning the eyeliner again and returning to a professional wrestling ring, even the WWE.

‘Rowdy’ left the Paul Leveque-led promotion back in 2023 after she felt she was not receiving enough support for her fights. She had earlier also been critical of the obligatory long weeks on the road away from her family that came with a WWE comeback.

So, a WWE return might also not be on the cards for the former champion. However, Rowdy did wrestle for the popular indie promotion Ring of Honor back in 2023 and could venture into similar territories again, should she have that itch.

But as of right now, Ronda just looks happy to be practicing some MMA, working out and hanging out with her family on her farm.