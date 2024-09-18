UFC Legend Demetrious Johnson Apologizes to Mark Zuckerberg for Leaving Him Hanging in Instagram DMs for 2 Years

After calling it quits from fighting, MMA legend and former UFC flyweight champion, Demetrious Johnson is back in his studio, this time joined by the current welterweight champion Belal ‘Remember The Name’ Muhammad. And this is when he revealed his lesser-known stint with Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg.

The former UFC flyweight champion had once left billionaire businessman & Meta Chairman, Mark Zuckerberg stranded in his DMs! As it turns out, the Facebook co-founder had left the ‘Mighty Mouse’ a message through Instagram, which the fighter saw only after two years, leaving the billionaire hanging in his personal DMs!

‘Mighty Mouse‘ mentioned the technicality of the app wherein you have to first put forth a request to engage in a conversation with a person before you can engage yourself with a text conversation, ending his explanation with an apology.

“I had a message from Mark Zuckerberg himself and I didn’t even see it until I think two years down the line because Instagram has a certain way where you have to request (for) that bridge to be open. I apologize and I apologized to Mark Zuckerberg as well.”

Now, Zuckerberg is super drawn into fighters and is himself an active MMA trainee having close connections with UFC superstars like Israel Adesanya, Alexander Volkanovski, etc. In fact, the 40-year-old previously was seen training with the athletes when news about his potential fight with Elon Musk broke out.

Since DJ is also retired now, maybe he can actually help Zuckerberg teach Musk a lesson or two. Although to be fair, Zuckerberg could actually teach Musk about keeping advertisers from leaving his website.

Meanwhile, reigning ONE FC champion, Jarred Brooks has given props to Johnson for retiring from the sport with an unblemished legacy even going to the extent of saying that he’d blast Jon Jones if DJ was in the same category!

Jon Jones Mighty Mouse is the P4P best- Jarred Brooks

Whenever the ‘GOAT’ discussion comes up, there are two names always found at the forefront – Demetrious Johnson and Jon Jones. While both have outdone themselves on several occasions, establishing their dominance in their respective weight classes, DJ’s pure ability in a fight trumps Jones’ for many fans.

And that includes former ONE strawweight champion and the current interim strawweight champion, Jarred Brooks.

Recently the American made a startling remark, claiming that Johnson would obliterate Jones if they were both in the same weight category. In an exclusive to Bodyslam, the ONE FC champion basically called him the greatest pound for pound number one.

“You put Jon Jones and Demetrious Johnson in the same weight class, Demetrious Johnson smokes him. Period. I don’t care… I know the length, the weight and all that stuff… But if they were in the same weight class, Demetrious Johnson.”

He did not even take into account Jones’ massive reach advantage or his exceptional grappling skills but claimed that DJ was in a league of his own and he’d simply beat the brakes of the heavyweight champion if there was a heavyweight or a light heavyweight version of himself.

Now, there’s some substance to his claim, after all, DJ did submit a heavyweight despite being at a 100-lbs disadvantage. And then there’s stuff like the flying armbar from mid air!