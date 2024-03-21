PFL Boss Donn Davis Disheartened as Kayla Harrison Unexpectedly Jumps Ship to UFC for Unclear Reasons

PFL lost Kayla Harrison to the UFC and Donn Davis is still disappointed. Davis is the founder and chairman of the organization and he recently spoke out about Harrison. The two-time Olympic champion signed with the UFC in January this year. She is set to make her debut at the historic UFC 300 card in April this year against former champion Holly Holm. In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Davis spoke about his disappointment when White announced the news.

Donn Davis reflected about how he has a very good relationship with Kayla Harrison, but he had no idea how Harrison’s deal with the UFC went through. While on The MMA Hour, he spoke about how the PFL never had a fighter leave. Harrison was the first fighter to do so. Davis stated,

“I don’t know, I really can’t explain her motivations for leaving. And, I was disappointed, so I don’t mind admitting that, that I wish she was here.”

According to Donn Davis, it was surprising to lose a fighter to the UFC. He believes that the PFL is at their strongest point since their inception, so it was disheartening to lose a talent in the ranks of Kayla Harrison. However, he also stated that the organization would do just fine, even after her exit. According to Davis, he was going to set up a fight between Harrison and Cris Cyborg next.

Davis also went on to reveal that Francis Ngannou will finally be making his return to MMA in a PPV event.

Donn Davis reveals the PFL has plans for Francis Ngannou’s return to MMA

Francis Ngannou shifted his attention to boxing after breaking ties with the UFC. ‘The Predator’ took on two of the best heavyweights in the world in Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua and lost to both.

In the same interview with Ariel Helwani, PFL chairman Donn Davis spoke about the possibility of Ngannou’s debut fight in the PFL. He said,

“That will be a pay-per-view fight…..So that fight is gonna be big just because of Francis, but that fight will have other very compelling match-ups on it.”

As per reports, the PFL is looking to pit Francis Ngannou up against Renan Ferreira. That will be the main event for the fight card which will take place in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. However, the organization will not reveal the rest of the details for at least another two months. The cut-off for the latest date for the event is September.