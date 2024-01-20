UFC HOF Khabib Nurmagomedov Shares Humble Response After His $40 Million UFC Deal Got Public

Khabib Nurmagomedov stepped away from the sport at the height of his prime. ‘The Eagle’ is one of the very few fighters that had the luxury of walking away from the sport on his own terms. However, ever since the day he stepped away from the sport, rumors of his return have not stopped. Recently, these rumours reached an all-time high with regards to a return at UFC 300. ‘The Eagle’ took to Instagram to share his thoughts on calls for his return.

The UFC is searching for a main event at UFC 300. Dana White stated that the card at UFC 300 will be one of the most stacked that fans have ever seen. Therefore, fans are expecting a super fight to headline the event. The likes of Brock Lesnar, Ronda Rousey and Khabib Nurmagomedov, among others, were all touted to return to headline the event. Unfortunately, ‘The Eagle’ came out and said that he will not be returning under any circumstances.

Former teammate Daniel Cormier recently discussed Nurmagomedov’s return on his YouTube channel. However, it appears as though Cormier’s comments have not sat well with ‘The Eagle’. Cormier said,

“They offered $40 million Khabib for returning to the UFC”

‘The Eagle’ replied to these comments made by Daniel Cormier saying,

“I hope someday these conversations will stop.”

‘DC’ recently discussed the rumors of ‘The Eagle’ at UFC 300 with Ben Askren in a YouTube video. Cormier stated that despite offering huge sums of money, the UFC was not able to lure Nurmagomedov back in. Therefore, it is unlikely that he will return to UFC 300, since money is not his primary motivator.

Will we ever see Khabib Nurmagomedov return to MMA in any capacity?

Ever since his retirement, ‘The Eagle’ assumed the role of a head coach for a lot of his teammates. Due to this, the former champion was frequently spotted at events and working corners for his teammates. Shortly after Makhachev won the title, ‘The Eagle’ announced that he was done with coaching as well. Since then, he has never been spotted at any events and not worked a single corner for any teammate.

In the same video, Daniel Cormier stated that this is because he did not want to steal the spotlight from his teammates. Cormier also stated that his success has meant that it is impossible for him to step out without getting recognized, which he is not a biggest fan of. Therefore, it is highly unlikely that we will ever see Khabib Nurmagomedov involved in MMA in any way, shape or form ever again.