UFC Legend Daniel Cormier Believes Tom Aspinall’s Victory Could Shake Jon Jones’ Legacy, Similar to Anderson Silva: “That’s How It Works”

Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall seems to be the only fight fans want. The consensus GOAT of the sport against the best up-and-coming heavyweight contender UFC has seen in a minute; yeah it makes sense. But Jones’ arch-rival and former champion Daniel Cormier thinks that this fight right here; it could change the course of Jon Jones’ legacy.

Daniel Cormier believes Jones wanting to face 41-year-old Stipe Miocic would be the safest option for him. He recently sat down for an interview with MMA Junkie where he spoke about what happens if Jones loses,

“He loses to Aspinall, people will start to question if he’s that guy, that’s how it works. I mean, for so long, there was never a question that Anderson Sila was the greatest of all time.”

Daniel Cormier then talked about how Anderson Silva’s losses towards the end of his career affected his legacy. He believes the same thing could happen to Jon Jones.

‘Bones’ is essentially unbeaten in the UFC, so if he retires that way, there will be no dent in his legacy as the greatest of all time. However, a loss so late in his career could alter that. Regardless, fans want Bones to face the interim heavyweight champion, Aspinall. As a matter of fact, Aspinall himself has been trying to get that fight.

But at the risk of being accused of ducking, Bones doesn’t want any of that Briton smoke. The UFC Heavyweight Champion recently went on an X rant where he explained why he wanted to fight Stipe Miocic over Tom Aspinall, calling out the UK fanbase.

Jon Jones calls out UK audience for thinking he is afraid of Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones has made his intentions very clear. He will not budge for anyone, his next fight will be against Stipe Miocic when he recovers from his injury.

In his rant on X, he spoke about documenting the entire process of his next fight, from recovery to training. Jones then also called out British fans,

“I was talking about retirement after Stipe way before there was an intern champion announced…. I love how the UK have convinced themselves I’m afraid of their intern champion”

For Jon Jones, a Stipe Miocic fight is next because he wants to beat the GOAT of the heavyweight division, and then retire from the sport.

He knows he does not have many fights left in his career, and so he wants to make every last one count. To call the man who fought against the likes of Vitor Belfort, Quinton Jackson, and Chal Sonnen, scared of a fighter, would be ridiculous. But then again, Bones didn’t fight Ngnannou when he had the chance. So you know, grain of salt.