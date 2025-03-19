Conor McGregor’s ‘Notorious’ Life Derailed Training with His Longtime UFC Teammate

Former UFC champ Conor McGregor was charged with strong-armed robbery and criminal mischief, both felonies.

Ahead of his return this weekend, a veteran UFC star has revealed Conor McGregor’s lifestyle has seen him ditch the infamous training sessions of old. It is no secret that the 2025 McGregor is a different beast compared to the early days of the ‘Mystic Mac’ and with each passing day, hopes of his eventual return dwindle.

Having trained with McGregor at SBG in Ireland, the Icelandic fan-favorite, Gunnar Nelson has been welcomed with open arms by the community in the capital. However, ahead of his comeback, Nelson has spent the majority of his camp in Croatia. Despite having SBG tactician, John Kavanagh corner him this weekend, Nelson’s once-flowing relationship with McGregor has seen better days.

Sharing many a card with ex-champion, McGregor in the past, Nelson has always been a mainstay with the Irish camp. However, the Mjolnir native admitted this week that their relationship is strained.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned, Nelson revealed he has not shared the mats with McGregor in years. He admitted that life has changed for both he and McGregor, leading to their split in training regime.

“I haven’t trained with Conor (McGregor) for a long, long time,” Nelson admitted. “We keep in touch sometimes on Instagram and stuff like that. I haven’t met him in a good while. Years.”

Gunnar Nelson says he hasn’t trained with Conor McGregor in years. #HelwaniShow pic.twitter.com/FKE8qsIPDx — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) March 18, 2025

“You know, he’s very busy doing his thing and I’m doing my thing,” Nelson added. “And yeah, I think it’s just life.”

Set to snap a two-year hiatus this weekend, grappling ace, Nelson returns at UFC London. Taking on perennial contender, Kevin Holland, the Iceland star chases his third straight victory.

Meanwhile, seeing his long-time surrounding team split or retire, McGregor himself has yet to make good on a rumored UFC return in years now.

McGregor’s UFC comeback falters and falters

Yet to fight in the last four years, McGregor once spearheaded a massive Irish invasion of the UFC. Pitted against Dustin Poirier last time out, the Dubliner fractured his leg in brutal fashion in their UFC 264 rubber match en route to a loss.

Last year, the 36-year-old was finally booked to return. However, just weeks out from a UFC 303 headliner with Michael Chandler, another injury setback ruled McGregor from proceedings. In the time since, the veteran has yet to sign on the dotted line for a comeback fight.

However, as far UFC CEO, Dana White is concerned, it’s not for the want of trying – from him, at least. Hoping to secure a comeback for the Dubliner – particularly with the Octagon in the midst of a contract year . But as recently as last month, White admitted he was not sure when McGregor would return — despite targeting a summer landing.

“I’m not sure when Conor will be back,” White quipped in his latest update on ‘The Notorious’.

And just earlier this week, McGregor put on his political cap once more. Attending a meeting with US President, Donald Trump at The White House, the former received massive flak.

Boasting far-right rhetoric, the ex-two-weight champion claimed Ireland was in the midst of an “illegal immigration racket“, much to the displeasure of the Irish public, who along with Prime Minister Micheál Martin dismissed him as a faux representation of the country and its people.