Charles Oliveira Warns ‘Tough Guy’ Ilia Topuria to Stop Downplaying Lightweight Division Ahead of UFC 317

Amid his impending lightweight return, Ilia Topuria has been warned to take some concern with his words regarding the division by Charles Oliveira.

Topuria, set for his sophomore lightweight outing at the end of this month, will headline the promotion’s annual International Fight Week card.

Landing a stunning rallying knockout win over Jai Herbert back in 2022, Topuria returned to the featherweight limit. After that, he continued his spectacular run in the weight class.

Winning the crown at the beginning of last year, Topuria would knock out Alexander Volkanovski. And then in October would defend his crown in another knockout over Max Holloway in the Middle East.

Set to take on Oliveira in a vacant title affair at 155lbs, Topuria has been rather vocal in his assessment of the Brazilian. Furthermore, he has also hit out at the likes of Islam Makahchev, and historic enemy, Paddy Pimblett.

As per Oliveira, ahead of Topuria’s lightweight rebirth, he should exercise some caution. Especially when he’s set to take on some sizeable frames at a new division.

“He (Ilia Topuria) talks a lot about the power of his hands,” Charles Oliveira told Full Violence. “He’s a tough guy, like I said. He’s coming from the lower division [featherweight], so you have to respect the lightweights.”

Himself making inroads to an eventual title reign at the lightweight limit from featherweight, Oliveira has been there and done that. And as far as he is concerned, his frame and power at 155lbs may prove too much for the Spaniard to deal with.

Charles Oliveira confident of KO win against Ilia Topuria

Tasked with becoming the first fighter to beat Topuria, Oliveira is taking it all in his stride. Confidence at the lightweight limit has been the name of the game for the Brazilian. It seems he has not diverted from that stance ahead of his fight with Topuria.

Welcoming the surge of the former featherweight kingpin, Oliveira believes he hits harder overall than Topuria. And as such, he expects to finish the Spaniard with a staggering knockout win.

“It’s a great fight, he’s a great fighter,” Oliveira said. “But I don’t need to prove anything to anyone about who I am. This fight came at a huge opportunity. I will knock out this guy. That’s for real.”

But for Topuria, the heavy-hitting boxing ace also believes he’s in for a knockout at UFC 317 — this time in his favor, though. Calling into question the mobility of the Brazilian stalwart, Topuria claims the stylistic clash leaves him poised to rack up another jaw-dropping blow to end the fight.