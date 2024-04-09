Paddy Pimblett Eyes Renato Moicano as Next Opponent for UFC Manchester Showdown

The last time Paddy Pimblett took to the octagon was in December of 2023 when he secured a win against Tony Ferguson. Since then, Pimblett has been eager to return to the cage, although there was a massive question mark over his potential opponent. However, fans need not speculate any longer as ‘The Baddy’ has expressed a desire to fight Renato Moicano.

‘Money Moicano’ will face Jalin Turner at UFC 300 on April 13. A victory there might lead to Pimblett being his next opponent. Meanwhile, the Englishman has also dropped hints about a possible face-off against Moicano in July 2024. As a matter of fact, Pimblett is pretty certain about his chances of besting the Brazillian as he said,

“I’m hearing little rumors of July in Manchester Pay-per-view. I think you might see your boy on there hopefully Moicano. The little mushroom. Hopefully, he beats Jalin, although, Jalin is good. I cannot see it.”

The likelihood of this fight materializing is quite high. While both fighters are young and have a lot of potential, they even share some bad blood, which is essential to build up a spot of drama. Nevertheless, everything depends on whether Moicano can get the better of Turner this weekend.

Paddy Pimblett makes a bold prediction for a fight against Renato Moicano

Pimblett primarily wants a fight against Moicano just to settle the bad blood between them. However, he also deems the fight to be an extremely easy one. In a video on his YouTube channel, the Englishman vowed not only to best the Brazilian but also to defeat him with a TKO, saying,

“I’ll knock him out as well. If he wins or loses, I want to punch Moicano’s head in. He’s been talking all sorts of s****, he owes me money, he lost me money on a bet years ago.”

While such a prediction does make the fight more interesting, Moicano is not one to back down without retaliation. Hence, with a lot at stake, it will be interesting to see if ‘The Baddy’ will live up to his prediction.