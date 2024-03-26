mobile app bar

UFC Legend Daniel Cormier Teases Major Role in WWE’s WrestleMania, After Serving as Referee

Souvik Roy
Published

Daniel Cormier
The unification of the UFC and WWE under TKO Holdings shocked several fans. But it has also facilitated the appearance of UFC stars in WWE. Recently, the noted Michael Chandler made a surprising appearance at an episode of WWE RAW. But the former UFC champ-champ Daniel Cormier appeared on an ESPN MMA YouTube video with the noted Pat McAfee, where he revealed his excitement about the upcoming WWE Wrestlemania 40. ‘DC’s’ words also indicated that he might have an official role to play at the Wrestlemania 40.

Most fans may have witnessed Cormier on the stage of WWE as well. He appeared on the post WrestleMania 39 show with the noted ESPN reporter, Marc Raimondi and the famed WWE star, Becky Lynch. In the recent video, Cormier highlighted another incident where he spoke about the WWE authorities putting him in a referee’s shirt once.

But the Louisiana native also revealed that he will be fulfilling a similar role for WrestleMania 40, as he had during Wrestlemania 39. After being asked by McAfee about his Wrestlemania plans, Cormier replied,  

“I’m just interviewing people and I’m taking their sights. And then I’m doing the post-show, I’m taking their sights”

McAfee went on to question ‘DC’ whether he will get inside the WWE ring during his WrestleMania 40 appearance. This is where Cormier disclosed the incident of the WWE authorities, putting him in a referee’s shirt. However, ‘DC’ also talked about a similarity between him and the noted NBA legend Michael Jordan, at a point in the video.

Michael Jordan and Daniel Cormier have a similar choice of second favorite sport

Fans of the noted NBA legend, Michael Jordan, may already know about his affinity towards the sport of Golf. Despite being one of the most noted basketball players in the history of the sport, Jordan transitioned to professional golf after his NBA career. Earlier in the video, Cormier expressed a similar interest in golfing. Despite having a packed schedule, ‘DC’ opts to play golf after “1:00 am”.

To be more specific, Comier opts to go for a game of golf after ending his hours-long job as a commentator on UFC events. All in all, it won’t be wrong to say that this ESPN MMA video details the various areas where Cormier is interested in apart from the UFC, whether it’s Golf or the WWE.

Souvik Roy

Souvik Roy

The coveted boxing bout between Lennox Lewis and Mike Tyson in 2002 was the first combat sports event that Souvik ever witnessed. However, he fell for the UFC when he knew about it in 2010. After starting as an occasional viewer back then, Souvik has been watching UFC events almost regularly from late 2017. He began his career as a UFC(MMA) and combat sports journalist in the year 2022 after gathering a lot of valuable knowledge about MMA and a few other combat sports disciplines. He has written more than 1300 articles about various UFC and other combat sports events prior to joining The SportsRush. Apart from being a journalist, Souvik is also an ardent fan of the UFC. Hence, he always looks to have conversations about the same with others. He has a deep affinity for striking part of MMA and other combat sports and Dustin ‘The Diamond’ Poirier is the warrior of his choice in the current UFC roster. Souvik also serves as the Lead Vocalist of a rock band during his time free from publishing reports.

