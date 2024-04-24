“Peak Male Performance”: UFC Veteran Rocks Out on Guitar While Powering Through Intense Squats, Sends Fans Into a Frenzy

The famous 43-year-old UFC welterweight, Matt Brown, recently showcased his deep liking for a different genre of arts apart from MMA. A recent video on ‘Combat Sports Today’s’ ‘X’ account revealed how Brown has developed a new method of training by combining both the genre of arts he feels attracted to. Numerous reactions, reposts, and replies to Brown’s video clarified that most fans were completely taken aback by it.

The other form of art that the Ohio native feels for is music. The video on ‘X’ showcased Brown’s commendable skills on the guitar. Moreover, the fact that he did justice to the legendary opening riff of ‘Raining Blood’ by ‘Slayer’ while doing back squats caught the fans completely off guard. The caption to ‘Combat Sports Today’s’ upload read,

“Matt Brown’s new training technique ”

The bewilderment of the fans regarding Brown’s all-new ‘two-skill-boosting’ training technique was evident from the words in their replies and reposts. One such comment read, “Legend”.

Well, it’s quite apparent that this might be the first time that fans have witnessed such a highly efficient training method. But Brown’s intense training also sparked speculations about his next fight.

When and who will Matt brown fight next?

Matt Brown made his way into the UFC way back in 2008. While most athletes bid adieu to the brutal discipline early on, Brown has backed up his sustainability by boasting an impressive record of 26-19-0.

This is why the UFC CEO, Dana White, couldn’t refrain from appreciating his heart out while speaking about Brown. Currently, ‘The Immortal’ stands as an active UFC fighter with one of the longest tenures, much like the UFC 300 featured lightweight, Jim Miller. But despite boasting a pretty average record, his last victory against Court McGee showcased that he still has it.

With Brown’s increasing age, these videos will surely ignite a desire within his fans to watch him inside the octagon once more. But currently, there’s no update about when or who the 43-year-old will take on for his next encounter.