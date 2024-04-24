UFC Legend Ronda Rousey Confesses Disinterest in Watching ‘MMA Fights and Judo’ Despite Former Obsession

Ronda Rousey does not obsess over her MMA past. The pioneer of women’s MMA, especially in the UFC, Rousey made history with her record-breaking PPVs and was the face of the organization before the Conor McGregor era. She helped women’s MMA reach its peak, making the younger generation interested in pursuing the discipline. However, following her hay days, Rousey maintains her distance with the sport.

Ronda Rousey has transitioned into being a professional wrestler and is a prominent name in WWE. She is also a proud mother and has come a long way from her Judo and MMA days.

The former UFC Women’s Bantamweight champion recently sat down for an extensive interview with Chris Cuomo on YouTube and spoke about everything from WWE to her UFC past. Rousey stated that after being involved with the sport for 10 years, she does not enjoy watching the same anymore. In her words,

“If they’re put on (fights), I’ll take an interest in it. But I don’t sit around watching Judo even though I spent 10 years of my life obsessing with Judo. I don’t sit around watching fights.”

Ronda Rousey went on to state that she would not want to be a commentator for the UFC. Her focus is currently on WWE, where she is making waves. She is the only female athlete to hold a championship belt in both the UFC and WWE.

Coming up with such bold statements about the sport that made her take a lot of courage, and Rousey is not someone who shies away from speaking her mind. She always calls out athletes, and even organizations if she feels something is not right. Her latest digs were at Logan Paul, and the YouTuber turned wrestler finally responded to her.

Logan Paul responds to Ronda Rousey’s claims that he gets special treatment

Ronda Rousey has previously claimed that the WWE gives Logan Paul special treatment. According to Rousey, the organization is pampering Paul, giving him extra time to train.

In a recent episode of BS/w Jake Paul, ‘The Maverick’ revealed how he had immense respect for Rousey, but he did not agree with what she had to say. Paul stated,

“I don’t think she’s a hater, I think she might be unhappy how her run in the WWE went…All I know is how I work… I think the WWE recognizes that when I put on a good match….the outcome and the reaction of the fans is immense.”

Logan Paul does not think Ronda Rousey’s comments are aimed at him because of ‘hate’. Rather, he believes that she is expressing her frustrations with the company.

Paul also went on to state that he has proved his worth in the WWE, especially with the performances he has put on and the reactions he has garnered from the fans.