UFC Mexico City: How Many Mexican Fighters Are Competing This Weekend?

UFC Mexico City has a lot of Mexican fighters on it. The organization returns to the city that has grown some of the best talents in combat sports this month after 4 long years. On February 24, the event will kick off at the Arena CDMX in Mexico City. The main event features a rematch between the former 2-time flyweight champion Brandon Moreno against Brandon Royval, a former title challenger. Here are all the homegrown fighters that are on the card.

The UFC Mexico City main card is set up in such a way that a Mexican fighter takes on a foreigner in each fight:

Brandon Moreno (Mexic0) vs. Brandon Royval (USA): Flyweight

Yair Rodriguez (Mexic0) vs. Brian Ortega(USA): Featherweight

Yazmin Jauregui (Mexic0) vs. Sam Hughes(USA): Strawweight

Manuel Torres (Mexic0) vs. Chris Duncan (Scotland) : Lightweight

Raul Rosas Jr. (Mexic0) vs. Ricky Turcios(USA): Bantamweight

Daniel Zellhuber (Mexic0) vs. Francisco Prado (Argentina): Lightweight

The main card for UFC Mexico City has 6 Mexican fighters on it. Raul Rosas Jr. will return to his hometown for the first time as a UFC fighter this weekend.

In the Prelims for the event, there are 5 Mexican fighters, Cristian Quinonez, Jesus Aguilar, Edgar Chairez, Ronaldo Rodriguez, and Victor Altamirano.

In total, there are 11 fighters in the UFC Mexico City card out of 26 fighters. However, there is one fighter who is looking to set the record straight.

Brandon Moreno dismisses Brandon Royval’s comments on their first fight

Brandon Royval spoke publicly at the UFC Mexico City media day and claimed his last fight against Brandon Moreno should not have been a TKO.

A reporter asked Moreno what he thought of Royval’s comments, to which he responded by saying:

“But I understand his frustrations like he really believes he can beat me and whatever, but man I don’t care man, I’m just ready to fight.”

Brandon Moreno also went on to say that his entire focus is on UFC Mexico City currently. He is not thinking about the future or what fight next.

His sole focus is to beat Brandon Royval and set the record straight once and for all. Naturally, questions for a title shot will come up if the Mexican is able to overcome the American.