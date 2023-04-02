UFC Legend Fires Shot at ‘Delusional’ Logan Paul and Jake Paul for WWE Star’s Comment on Tyson Fury MMA Fight

Logan Paul and Jake Paul have taken the combat world by storm since entering into the boxing ring. Both the Paul brothers have tried their hand at boxing and one got successful at it and the other not so much. Logan Paul fought in boxing against the legend Floyd Mayweather and came up short. Jake Paul on the other hand took on MMA legends like Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley and Anderson Silva and defeated all three. Recently Michael Bisping fired shots at Logan Paul and Jake Paul for being delusional after Logan Paul’s comment on Tyson Fury.

Logan Paul after the failed boxing career entered the WWE and made a name for him. He has shown interest in MMA in the past as well.

I would fight Tyson Fury in an MMA fight- Logan Paul

Recently, Ariel Helwani did an interview with Logan Paul where they discussed many things. They discussed things like new WWE contract for Logan Paul, his WWE journey ahead, him earning respect in the locker room and so on. The interesting part was the question on Tyson Fury.

Him and his brother are 2 of the most delusional people walking this earth. https://t.co/uE3I8v9jGa — michael (@bisping) April 1, 2023

When asked about MMA, Logan Paul said that he would fight Tyson Fury in an MMA fight. He feels he would be able to do well. Logan Paul also said that Tyson Fury would have to knock me out in the first two punches.

“You know what I would do, cause I saw Tyson talking SH*T. I would fight Tyson in an MMA fight“.- Logan Paul to Ariel Helwani

Paul said If Tyson Fury doesn’t knock me out on the first two punches, then I would take him down, take his back and choke him out. As easy as Logan Paul made it sound, it wouldn’t be in a real fight. After this statement, the reactions were expected from the MMA community.

UFC Legend Michael Bisping called both the Paul brothers delusional after the comments on Tyson Fury. Logan Paul has hinted in the past to compete in MMA.

Dana White was on his podcast and Logan asked if he would sign him, to which Dana White said I can think about it. Logan Paul has a wrestling background and so the UFC president was okay giving it a thought.

Will Logan Paul fight in the UFC?

Logan Paul has made a lot of noise in WWE and in Boxing. What has helped him is the marketing that he has done and the brand that he has created. We have seen UFC sign a guy like CM Punk who had the pop behind them and got in the UFC.

Logan Paul also mentioned that Nate Diaz ran from him when offered a boxing match. Nate Diaz ended his UFC contract and is now a free agent. Logan Paul said that the doors aren’t closed yet, but Diaz should have taken the fight.

Fighting in the UFC won’t be that easy, as you are thrown right away with the elite fighters. The TOP 20 fighters in the UFC are also the best in the world. UFC can offer a tune up match like it offered to CM punk, but that’s about it.

Will Logan Paul fight inside the octagon?