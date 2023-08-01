HomeSearch

“Stop This”: $40,000,000 Man Khabib Nurmagomedov Slammed by Fans for Promoting ‘Bullsh*t’ in His Venture

Afnan Chougle
|Published August 01, 2023

“Stop This”: $40,000,000 Man Khabib Nurmagomedov Slammed by Fans for Promoting ‘Bullsh*t’ in His Venture

Oct 22, 2022; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Khabib Nurmagomedov is seen before the fight between Abubakar Nurmagomedov (red gloves) and Gadzhi Omargadzhiev (blue gloves) during UFC 280 at Etihad Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Kidwell-USA TODAY Sports

Khabib Nurmagomedov has millions of fans all around the world thanks to his success in the world’s largest MMA company, UFC. With over 38 million followers on his Instagram account, he is one of the most followed MMA sportsmen around the globe. Thus, despite withdrawing from sports early, Nurmagomedov is doing well in his personal life. ‘The Eagle’ is using his celebrity in a business outside of MMA as well. Following his retirement, the UFC Hall of Famer launched a number of companies, including MMA promotion, gyms, and food chains. As a result, Nurmagomedov maintains a net worth of over $40 million.

However, not all of his ventures have been well-welcomed by followers. That being said, fans recently chastised the former UFC lightweight champion for promoting a new Fitroo product on social media.

Fans call out Khabib Nurmagomedov on Instagram

Several years ago, the former UFC lightweight champion started his sports nutrition company Fitroo, which sells a variety of protein bars. However, under this brand, he has just launched a new cereal called Junicorn.

 

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CvXSy3zOaPo/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Nurmagomedov has promoted it on his social media channels. However, his most recent post drew some backlash from fans. He shared a photo of himself with Junicorn, and here’s what people thought of it. Check out the comments below:

Because of his discipline, morals, and ethics, ‘The Eagle’ is considered one of the most respected athletes in MMA. As a result, many fans think that advertising the product depicts him in a negative light.

Nurmagomedov once faced heat for his ‘ring girl’ comments

This is not the first time Khabib Nurmagomedov has come under fire from fans. Previously, he made a remark about ring girls, which enraged many in the MMA community.

‘The Eagle’ was questioned about the lack of ring girls in his MMA organization, Eagle FC, when it launched in 2021. In reaction, Nurmagomedov claimed that ‘ring girls’ serves no purpose in the sport.

His remarks, however, were not well received by many renowned ring girls and even UFC athletes. As a result, the Russian star came under criticism from fans.

However, it is crucial to emphasize that Nurmagomedov was merely expressing his opinions. He is not afraid to speak his thoughts and has a few strong opinions in his life.

Share this article

About the author

Afnan Chougle

Afnan Chougle

Afnan Chougle is a UFC author and content manager at The SportsRush. Afnan has written over 900 articles about combat sports before joining The SportsRush. He has now worked in the industry for over two years. He uses his expertise and enthusiasm to advance his professional career and offers insightful commentary on anything related to combat sports. Since UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov fan Afnan has faithfully followed MMA. Besides "The Eagle," Muhammad Ali is his favorite athlete. Apart from his professional exploits as a UFC journalist, Afnan enjoys honing his skills as an amateur actor/boxer and loves going on occasional treks.

Read more from Afnan Chougle