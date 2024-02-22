UFC Mexico City: Streaming Details and Timings for Brandon Moreno vs. Brandon Royval Event in USA, Mexico, UK, and More

UFC Mexico City takes place this weekend after over 4 years. Mexican fans will finally get to see their favorite fighters in person after a long time. The last time the UFC came to Mexico, it was back in 2019. This time around, the event will take place at the Arena CDMX, in Mexico City, Mexico. The main card features a Mexican fighter taking on a foreigner in each fight. Here are the details of the fight and where to watch it.

The UFC Mexico City main event sees the former UFC Champion and Mexican Brandon Moreno try to get his first win in his home country.

The event takes place on Sunday, February 24. UFC Fight Pass will livestream the matches for subscribers.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C3odxrAs65H/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Here are the timings for the event:

For the USA and Canada, the prelims for UFC Mexico City will begin at 7 pm ET, with the main card starting at 10 pm ET. For the UK and Ireland, the prelims will begin at 12 am GMT and the main card at 3 am GMT.

In Mexico, prelims will begin at 6 pm CST and the main event will start at 9 pm CST.

Streaming details for the event:

UFC Mexico City will be available to watch on ESPN+ for fans in the United States, but you have to be subscribed to ESPN+.

For fans in the UK, the fight will be live-streamed on TNT Sports. As for users in Mexico, the fight will be available on Fox Sports.

Brandon Royval wants to ‘mess up’ everybody’s day by ruining the storyline at UFC Mexico City

Brandon Royval came in as a replacement for Amir Albazi against Brandon Moreno. The former two-time flyweight champion Moreno is returning to UFC Mexico City to secure a win.

Moreno has not won in Mexico yet and he is trying to change things. However, Brandon Royval wants to crash the party and ruin the story:

“Not only are the actual odds in his favor, but this is his storyline right here. This is his city, this is his everything…I get to mess up everybody’s parlays and mess up everybody’s days.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MMAJunkie/status/1760369992221303145?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Brandon Royval believes that the pressure is all on Brando Moreno for this fight. Royval took the fight on short notice and is coming off an injury.

Despite this, he believes UFC Mexico City is his for the taking on fight night. Whether or not will Royval be able to get his victory is an answer that can only be answered in the future.