“UFC Needs You!”: Ronda Rousey Has Fans Buzzing After Sharing New Workout Pics Post Pregnancy

Ronda Rousey may have just welcomed her second child, but she’s already back in the gym—and fans have gone berserk. The former UFC champ shared a series of workout photos, showing that she’s wasting no time getting back into fighting shape.

Naturally, this sent MMA fans into a frenzy, with many begging her to make a UFC comeback. “UFC needs you!” one fan commented, echoing the excitement across social media. While Rousey hasn’t hinted at an official return to the octagon, her intense training has certainly sparked speculation.

​Ronda Rousey and her husband, Travis Browne, are proud parents of two daughters. Their first, La’akea Makalapuaokalanipō Browne, was born in September 2021, making her 3 years old. Their second daughter, Liko’ula Pā’ūomahinakaipiha Browne, arrived on January 9, 2025, and is now just a few months old.

​Ronda Rousey’s childhood was marked by significant challenges that have profoundly shaped her perspective on parenting. Born with a speech disorder known as apraxia, she struggled to form intelligible sentences during her early years, leading to frustration and communication difficulties.

Tragically, at the age of eight, she faced the loss of her father, who died by suicide following a sledding accident that left him with chronic pain. These early hardships have deeply influenced Rousey’s approach to raising her own children. Determined to provide them with a stable and nurturing environment, she is committed to ensuring they do not endure the same struggles she faced, emphasizing the importance of support and understanding in their upbringing.​

Rousey took to Instagram to share an image with both her daughters sitting next to her while she warmed up for an intense workout session. Fans commented on the picture with all sorts of requests, here are some of the best reactions to Rousey’s post.

Ronda Rousey revolutionized the UFC and MMA by breaking barriers for female fighters. Initially, UFC President Dana White was skeptical about women competing in the UFC, but Rousey’s talent and charisma changed his perspective.

She became the first female fighter to sign with the UFC and its inaugural Women’s Bantamweight Champion, defending her title six times. Her success not only paved the way for other female fighters but also elevated women’s MMA to new heights, inspiring countless young girls worldwide to take up the sport.

While fans have always longed for a return, she stated that it is not on the table due to certain health risks. Rousey has better odds of being a pro wrestler than a fighter anymore. But will she?

Ronda Rousey shuts the door on a return

Rousey was a pioneer in the sport but like most fighters who do not exit the sport at the top, Rousey was shown the door in a rather painful manner. She ended her career with two losses in the trot, however, it was not the losses itself but the manner in which she lost that made it more concerning.

In both the fights, she was completely outclassed and it looked as if she had no business being in the octagon in the first place. MMA is still a relatively new sport and in the time that Rousey was absent, the sport moved on quickly and she failed to keep pace with it. Given the impact she had on the sport, fans are always longing for a potential return to the sport for the former champion. Rousey, however, has different plans.

Ronda Rousey is putting any comeback rumors to rest—once and for all. The former UFC champ and pioneer of women’s MMA recently admitted she’s not neurologically fit to fight again, saying the damage she took over the years has made it unsafe for her to compete at the highest level.

“The rumors about my return keep popping up, and I guess it’s flattering,” Rousey said on the Insight podcast. “But honestly, it’s not going to happen. I am not neurologically capable of competing. I simply can’t.”

Rousey revealed she had already suffered multiple concussions before even stepping into MMA and lived with symptoms for over a decade. She admitted that as time went on, even lighter punches started affecting her more. “I couldn’t take a jab without getting dizzy,” she shared.

The first real warning came in 2015 when Holly Holm knocked her out with a head kick, keeping her sidelined for a year. When she returned in 2016, Amanda Nunes finished her in under a minute. Now focused on health, family, and other ventures, Rousey is done with fighting—for good.