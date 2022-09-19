WATCH: Unseen ‘Scary’ Video of Jose Aldo Soccer Kick Knockout Goes Viral Amidst His Retirement News

Jose Aldo has officially called it a career in MMA. The ‘King of Rio’ hangs up his gloves in the wake of an astonishing career in the sport!

Jose Aldo is a legend of MMA. There are no two ways about it. His legendary resume speaks for itself.

A decade of dominance that began when Aldo was merely a 23-year-old would go on to sustain and last for a decade. The period witnessed the Brazilian govern the 145lbs division, without ever once facing a threat to his throne.

Aldo, who has fought the who’s who in MMA, has decided to retire from the sport now, in the aftermath of his failed quest, against a surging contender, Merab Dvalishvili, for a final title run bid.

Jose has not once backed down from a challenge. His MMA record is a perfect indication of this. Although to the newer viewers, their focus would pertain to the recent blemishes on his record, it’s indicative of a larger picture.

One that highlights his longevity and durability in a sport, where the stakes are life and death.

From knocking out the likes of Chad Mendes, Jeremy Stephens, and Cub Swanson to absolutely decimating Urijah Faber, Rob Font, and Frankie Edgar, Aldo has done it all!

A perfect display of the ferocity, aggression, and panache possessed by Jose Aldo has been making its rounds on the internet, in light of the former UFC Featherweight’s champion retirement!

With his retirement all but confirmed, one must wonder just how good the ‘King of Rio’ once was.

Look no further than this. At his peak, Jose Aldo was the pound-for-pound king. Undefeated for ten years, the gulf between the skillset, technique, fight IQ, heart, and grit of Aldo, and the second best in his division, was massive.

The footage below is a testament to his brutality and ruthlessness. Simply put, the severity and barbarity a fighter would face when they fight Aldo were life and more importantly career altering.

You can see the soccer kicks the grounded fighter receives. Here is an attestation to that.

One user commented:

The legend of Jose Aldo will forever live on in the eyes of true lovers of martial arts. A future UFC ‘Hall of Famer’ without a shadow of a doubt. Thank you, Jose!

