“Even Not for $5 Billion”: When Khabib Nurmagomedov Denied Facing Conor McGregor After UFC 229

Most UFC fans may already know that UFC 229 stands as the highest-selling event of the promotion to date. The 6 October 2018 PPV card had several other enthralling fights in it. But, the famous Conor McGregor vs Khabib Nurmagomedov main event of that night was the prime factor behind making UFC 229 the highest-grossing UFC event to date. The fight stayed clean and resulted in a clear submission victory for ‘The Eagle’. But the infamous after-fight brawl left several fans desiring another showdown between the two.

Advertisement

However they went through yet another disappointment when ‘The Eagle’ denied any such possibilities during a talk session in 2020. The noted ESPN reporter, Brett Okamoto, caught up with Nurmagomedov via a video call in October 2020. He revealed that the UFC CEO Dana White wanted Nurmagomedov as a coach for the UFC’s fight-based reality show, ‘The Ultimate Fighter’.

However, Okamoto also said that Nurmagomedov had turned down the offer. This was followed by ‘The Eagle’s’ revelation about why he decided to turn down White’s offer. He said:

Advertisement

“This ‘Ultimate Fighter’ with him[McGregor] this is good attention for him. I don’t wanna give him this. I never give him this. Even if they give me $5 billion, I never do this. Done. Everything is done. October 6, I finished him and I finished everything about him, you know.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/espnmma/status/1315809117894836226?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

UFC 254 came with a severe shock for the fans yet again. After his UFC lightweight title defense against Justin Gaethje, Nurmagomedov announced his retirement. Although ‘The Eagle’ never looked eager for a ‘Mystic Mac’ rematch, there was a possibility of the fight till his time in the UFC.

But with Nurmagomedov declaring his UFC retirement pretty much in his prime, fans were left with only speculations about a McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov rematch.

Advertisement

What could happen in a second Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov bout?

It’s quite understandable that the UFC community might get bifurcated by this question. But, a look at the records of McGregor and Nurmagomedov might help us answer it. It was Nate Diaz’s incredible ground game at UFC 196 that subjected McGregor to his first-ever UFC loss. Most fans may also agree that the noted Irishman’s average ground game is his weakest link.

On the other hand, Nurmagomedov had spent a considerable time on his feet at UFC 229. Still, ‘The Notorious’ couldn’t land any significantly damaging blow on him. Looking at all of these factors, several fans might opine that a second fight between these arch rivals would end similarly like the first one.

Do you also think ‘The Eagle’ would have defeated ‘The Notorious’ if they had a rematch?