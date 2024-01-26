UFC News: Chicago Bears’ Star Sends Interesting Gift to Dustin Poirier Ahead of His UFC 299 Return

The former UFC interim lightweight champ, Dustin Poirier, is currently awaiting his UFC 299 clash against Benoit Saint-Denis. His fanbase is also hoping to witness a strong comeback from ‘The Diamond’ on 9 March this year. Recently, Poirier also received a gift from the noted Chicago Bears tight end, Marcedes Lewis which impressed him. The Louisiana native decided to put out an Instagram story revealing what Lewis had gifted him.

It showcased that the 39-year-old had presented Poirier with one of his match jerseys. Although the jersey was probably enough to showcase Lewis’ love for Poirier, still the California native inscribed a message for ‘The Diamond’ along with the number on his jersey. It read:

“Appreciate the support always. It’s been an inspiration to watch you walk both on and off the octagon. Love and light going forward brother. Big Dog”

However, no sources could reveal how Poirier had supported Lewis, which made him thank ‘The Diamond’ in such a way. Well, whatever it may be, it’s always good to see hearty gestures being exchanged between two individuals.

But a look at Poirier’s upcoming fight will reveal that his UFC 299 rival, Benoit Saint-Denis, also has an incredibly rigid chin. Poirier’s heavy strikes may not be of much effect on Saint-Denis. Hence, ‘The Diamond’ may try out other ways to get the better of his French rival.

Will Dustin Poirier use his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills against Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 299?

The Diamond has a few other weapons in his quiver apart from his superb striking as well. Fans may remember how he defended himself against Michael Chandler’s wrestling at UFC 281. Moreover, Poirier also scored a submission victory over ‘Iron’ in the third round of the fight.

‘The Diamond’ has showcased multiple times that he packs enough prowess to win fights on the ground as well. If his striking fails, the fans may see Poirier switching to a grappling-heavy fight style at UFC 299.

But, a look at ‘God Of War’s’ record will reveal that he has multiple submission victories as well. Additionally, he has finished off his rivals through different types of submission.

Hence, it is quite understandable that Saint-Denis will be a tough challenge, even if Poirier decides to take him to the ground. All in all, it won’t be wrong to say that the fans are going to witness a barnburner at UFC 299.