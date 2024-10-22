Michael Bisping Reveals Why He Respects Conor McGregor Despite Receiving Death Threats

While Conor McGregor is known for his charismatic aura and his fighting style ‘The Notorious’, as his nickname suggests was infamous for his antics both inside and outside the octagon. Recalling his previous stint with the Irishman, former middleweight champion, Michael Bisping shared his admiration for Conor despite his death threats!

Recently, the Brit joined the Overdogs podcast hosted by Mike “Platinum” Perry and Mac Mally and that’s when he complimented Conor for elevating the sport.

“Conor (McGregor) had his day, he was amazing, he took over the sport, he elevated the sport, did incredible things. He made so much money that he doesn’t need to fight again, seems like he still wants to fight. And for that, I do respect him.”

But while patting the Irishman’s back with a genuine compliment, Bisping also mentioned Conor’s unhinged nature, revealing how they used to talk smack to each other to the extent that the 36-year-old even threatened the veteran’s life! A step too far?

Taking a stroll down memory lane, Bisping recalled,

“You know Conor talk to me sh*t over the years and I’ve talk sh*t to him… I have the voice notes sent my way and f**king death threats and sh*t like that. But I just take it all with a pinch of salt and laugh my a** off because we’ve met him in person and I’m much bigger so I don’t lose any sleep at night. But he seems he still wants to fight for somebody who has the resources and the money that and he still wants to fight, I respect that.”

McGregor’s unhinged theatrics haven’t ceased to amaze even all these years later. The Dubliner threw shade at PFL despite their massive Abu Dhabi card, only to compliment the UFC.

Conor roasts PFL – “UFC has zero competition in MMA”

Now, UFC is undoubtedly the premier promotion when it comes to MMA. However, with that being said, Dana White & Co. now has serious competition rising including One FC, and the aforementioned Professional Fighting League (PFL).

While One FC headed and administered by Chatri Sityodtong is more into the Asian market, the tug of war for supremacy is now between the PFL and the UFC.

PFL has already made a massive stride by acquiring Bellator from Paramount Global, reinventing itself as a global powerhouse in mixed-martial arts, and is accelerating itself with the motive of becoming the industry leader.

However, despite these decisive moves, McGregor isn’t impressed, not even a tad bit!

In fact, during the promotion’s recent Riyadh card – Battle of Giants – headlined by Francis Ngannou, Conor who was watching the action unfold threw some shade using random tweets. Though he did not name PFL as such, he deemed that BKFC was a more exciting product during the earlier hours of the evening, making his intentions clear.

Adding more ammunition, he doubled down on it, applauding UFC while discrediting PFL with a now-deleted tweet that read –

“UFC has zero competition in MMA.”

One can only imagine the next thing the Irishman disses and at this point, it’s at least a couple of times a week. Hopefully, he can keep the same urgency about his return to the octagon.